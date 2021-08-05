If the Olympics have shown us anything over the last two weeks, it is that humanity is strong in so many ways.
Of course, the tremendous physical and mental examples should inspire young and old to follow their dreams. But this go-around I’ve taken away so much more than the way Olympians achieve success in their given sport.
It’s the stories that go above and beyond that stand out for me. Front and center is Simone Biles’ ability to recognize she was not in a good place mentally and take a step back, no matter what was on the line.
Of course, the initial reaction from the sports world’s talking heads was one of blame and “How could she possibly not compete?” But after taking a deep breath and a moment to ponder her decision, anything short of compassion and understanding is misplaced.
The immense pressure isn’t just something to deal with or learn to adapt to, and to recognize it was all too much is an impressive display of fortitude from Biles.
Over the last five years, she’s already set a wonderful example of what to do and how to do it.
Adding to determination and hard work is a level of self-awareness that hopefully more people can tap into.
The number of Olympians with Minnesota connections continues to amaze me, including the extraordinary gymnasts and swimmers led by non-other than St. Paul’s gold medal gymnast Suni Lee. Regan Smith continued to add to her medal collection as an elite swimmer and Minnesota Lynx standouts Napheesa Collier and Sylvi Fowles wore the red-white-and-blue with pride as their tournaments continue. Overall the list is over 20 Olympians with ties to pro, college and amateur levels of various sports in the state.
This year marks the 41st anniversary of legendary Kennedy wrestling coach Chuck Vavrosky qualifying for the 1980 United States Olympic training team. The United States boycotted the games along with 60 other nations in protest of the 1979 Soviet-Afghan War.
Vavrosky was the 1979 National Festival Champion and won the 1979 Battle of the State Wrestling Champions in Wisconsin. A two-time champion of the prestigious Joliet (Illinois) International tournament, the Bloomington Kennedy High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2014 inductee was a nine-time national champion in freestyle or Greco-Roman styles.
Legion baseball
Red Haddox Field at Toro Stadium was the site for the state junior Legion tournament. New Prague defeated Eden Prairie twice Sunday, Aug. 1 to hoist the state title. Match-ups included a 6-5 score in nine innings in the first game and 7-2 in the decisive game of the double-elimination format.
The first game saw New Prague outscore Eden Prairie 4-3 in the first inning and runs were tough to come by over the remaining eight innings. New Prague scored the decisive run on a wild pitch.
After building momentum with that four-run first inning that set the tone, New Prague pounded out 14 hits compared to Eden Prairie’s four runs.
Minnesota American Legion baseball crowned Osseo as its state champion. Both finalists, Osseo and Hopkins, advance to this week’s Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Osseo needed five innings to overwhelm Hopkins in a 16-6 comeback on Sunday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. Willmar secured third place in a 12-2 win over Foley in six innings.
Meanwhile, in the smaller-town Division II tournament at Sacred Heart, host Sacred Heart/MACCRAY defeated Tri-Town (Atwater-Cosmos) 11-0 while Wadena topped Roseau in the third-place game 15-1. Sacred Heart’s Tyler Froland earned the Tony Sipe Outstanding Player Trophy going 8-for-11 with three doubles, 9 RBIs and 6 runs scored.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.