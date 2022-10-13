A 59-year-old Hopkins man’s job performance was unsatisfactory, and he did not take the news well.
After making a threat toward his supervisor, and threatening him with a knife, the Hopkins man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault outside a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W., at approximately 12:20 a.m. Oct. 5 after the victim, a 24-year-old Texas man, called 911 to report the threat by his terminated employee, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect was in the hotel parking lot when officers arrived, and was taken into custody without incident, he noted.
According to the victim, both men were working for a Georgia-based company and staying at the La Quinta hotel while working. They had been working together for a few weeks, and prior to the arrest, the victim was discussing the suspect’s work performance, which angered the suspect. As the discussion continued, the victim ended up terminating the suspect’s employment, Utecht explained.
The victim then left his hotel room and went outside to smoke a cigarette. While outside, the suspect went to his vehicle, then approached the victim, displaying a Bowie knife and yelling at him. He threatened to stab his former supervisor, prompting the victim to call 911, Utecht said.
Following the suspect’s arrest, officers found a Bowie knife in his backpack, Utecht noted.
Unwelcome donation
A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman objected to the visitation policies at a chemical health treatment center in Bloomington and was arrested on suspicion of assault.
The suspect was attempting to visit a resident of Progress Valley, 1100 E. 80th St., during the evening of Sept. 27. She said she wanted to drop off items for a resident and was told that she had to follow a specified drop-off procedure, which angered the woman, according to Utecht.
The woman had arrived at approximately 7:30 p.m., and after being turned away, she remained in the facility’s parking lot. A 55-year-old employee approached her at approximately 7:50, telling her she could not loiter in the parking lot. When the employee began to call 911, the suspect drove off in her Chevrolet Tahoe, nearly hitting the employee while doing so, and appearing to do so deliberately, Utecht explained.
Another employee witnessed the incident and agreed the incident appeared to be deliberate, he noted.
With the woman’s description, as well as her vehicle description and license plate number, officers verified the woman’s identity as that of the vehicle’s registered owner, and placed an alert for the vehicle to area police departments, according to Utecht.
The woman returned to Progress Valley at approximately 10:05, leaving items for a resident at the facility, including a half-eaten sandwich that was found to contain fentanyl pills. The woman departed before officers returned to the treatment facility, Utecht said.
She was arrested two days later, as Minneapolis Police officers stopped her vehicle in North Minneapolis, Utecht noted.
Unwanted attention
Officers following a suspicious vehicle ended up arresting the driver on suspicion of driving while impaired after having to chase him down in a Bloomington apartment complex parking lot.
The 25-year-old Richfield man first drew attention to himself as he was traveling west on Old Shakopee Road. A patrol officer spotted the vehicle, which had significant damage to the driver’s side, and a sheet covering a missing window on the driver’s door, Utecht said.
The man swerved as he drove west at approximately 12:20 a.m. Oct. 4, and the officer began to follow, Utecht explained.
The vehicle was registered to a woman with a Hampshire Hill Apartments address and an active no-contact order against the suspect, although it was unclear who was driving the vehicle as it was being followed. The vehicle turned at Morris Avenue, however, and the officer continued west, waiting in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Normandale Boulevard and Old Shakopee Road to see if the vehicle continued traveling west toward Hampshire Hill Apartments, according to Utecht.
The vehicle did return to Old Shakopee Road, traveling west past Normandale Boulevard. But the driver turned again, this time at Yosemite Road. The officer then proceeded to the apartment complex anticipating the vehicle’s arrival. When the vehicle entered the apartment complex parking lot, the officer could see a male was driving the vehicle. The officer then initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot to determine if the driver was the same man identified by the no-contact order, Utecht said.
The driver did not stop, however, and continued driving through the parking lot until he reached the apartment complex pool. There, he bailed out of the vehicle and began to run. The officer followed, eventually catching up with the man on the east side of the parking area, where he was detained and arrested. The man acknowledged upon his arrest that he wasn’t supposed to be there, Utecht noted.
The suspect also told the officer he had been drinking, and an odor of alcohol emanated from the man’s breath. He refused chemical testing upon his arrest, and inside the vehicle officers found suspected marijuana. The owner of the vehicle was verified as the woman who had a no-contact order against the suspect, according to Utecht.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of driving while impaired, refusing a DWI test, driving after revocation, fleeing a police officer on foot, marijuana possession and violating a no-contact order.
Bad credit
A 43-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 36-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested on suspicion of theft and financial transaction card fraud after departing the Bloomington Walmart store with unpaid merchandise.
It was clear to a Walmart loss prevention officer that the duo was attempting some sort of theft, as the woman appeared to be concealing items while the man was placing items in a shopping cart inside the store at approximately 11 p.m. Oct. 2.
They went to the store’s self checkout to purchase the items in the cart, but the credit card the woman used was declined twice. At that point the duo began to leave the store without purchasing the items in the cart, according to Utecht.
An off-duty police officer working overtime for Walmart was informed of the duo’s suspicious activity and stopped them outside the store. When asked for identification, both suspects claimed not to have an ID with them.
Their identities were verified by the names they gave, however, although the man initially gave an alias, which was linked to his actual name and several outstanding warrants, Utecht explained. The rejected credit card and others in the woman’s possession were not in her name, and she had a checkbook in her purse that wasn’t in her name.
The store merchandise they left without paying for totaled $275, Utecht said.
The woman was booked on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud and theft, while the man was booked on suspicion of theft and giving false information to a police officer. He also had four warrants at the time of his arrest.
