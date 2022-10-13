A 59-year-old Hopkins man’s job performance was unsatisfactory, and he did not take the news well.

After making a threat toward his supervisor, and threatening him with a knife, the Hopkins man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault outside a Bloomington hotel.

