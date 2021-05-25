Jefferson boys tennis (5-10) opened play in the Section 6AA team tournament with its fifth win of the season, and third consecutive 4-3 score this time eliminating Burnsville on May 19.

The section opener featured seventh-grader Bode Campbell winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, followed by a tough three-set loss at No. 2 by Stuart Konezny 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Luke Swanson cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles.

AJ Wong
Jefferson’s AJ Wang reaches for a ball along the baseline during his No. 2 singles match against Edina’s Oskar Jansson May 21. The Hornets won the Section 6AA second-round match 7-0.

Jefferson coach Tom McNutt kept all three doubles pairs together from the Totino-Grace matchup that Jefferson won 2-of-3. The scores against Burnsville included Max Evertt and AJ Wang winning at first doubles 6-3, 6-2 and No. 2 Colin Carnish and Peyton Roach winning 6-1, 6-0. Jefferson’s No. 3 team of Nick Elfstrum and Peyton Sheffert lost 6-3, 6-3 to Adan Spencer and Will Henry of Burnsville.

One week earlier the Jaguars won at Rosemount 4-3 before handing Totino-Grace a 4-3 defeat the next day on Senior Day on the Jefferson High School courts.

The singles players remained the same for both matches with Campbell at No. 1 singles followed by Konezny and Swanson at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

Campbell and Konezny each won both matches in straight sets. Swanson won at Rosemount 6-0, 6-0 and came back against Totino-Grace before retiring from his match 3-6, 6-6.

Bode Campbell
Jefferson No. 1 singles player Body Campbell returns the ball during a Section 6AA second-round team tournament match against Edina on May 21.

Rosemount swept the three doubles matches including two in straight sets before the No. 3 team of Elfstrum and Sheffert pushed Jonah Bergstrom and Ben Pilger to a tiebreaker 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Against Totino-Grace, Everett and Wang lost at No. 1 6-2, 6-0 and the No. 3 team of Elfstrum and Sheffert lost 6-4 7-5 (5). The Jaguars No. 2 doubles team of Carnish and Roach won 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Richfield

Richfield (6-7) was swept in the opening round of Section 6AA play by Minneapolis Southwest 4-0 May 19. Richfield’s second doubles team of Alex Clarity and Jamison Taylor lost their match 6-0, 6-2.

The match was the fourth in five days for the Spartans as they’ve dodged rain delays from earlier in the month. Richfield picked up a sixth win of the season in the Tri-Metro Conference finale, May 18, by a 4-3 win at Columbia Heights. 

Randy Moreno won the lone singles match for Richfield by way of a 6-2, 6-2 score in the No. 3 spot. At second singles, Richfield’s Kaycee Cunningham lost to Ji Qi Ni 6-1, 7-5 and Richfield’s No. 1 singles player Quentin Klun lost to Tucker Stene 6-1, 6-0.

In three close doubles matches, the Spartans took 2-of-3. The No. 2 pair of Caden Gilbert and Marcello Diaz won 6-3, 6-3 and the No. 3 team of Andrew Toensing and Luke Wilson defeated Columbia Heights Patrick Pitts and Ji Kai Ni 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-4.

Holy Angels prevailed by a 6-1 score on May 17 at Valley View Park in Bloomington on May 17. 

Holy Angels’ Frederick Diehl beat Jace Pulkrabek 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Stars’ Julian Glenn defeated Klun in a close match at No. 2 singles 5-7, 6-4, 10-8. Cunningham provided the lone Richfield team point by winning his No. 3 singles match over Daniel Hayft 6-2, 6-5 as Hayft retired.

Holy Angels swept the doubles matches starting at No. 1 with Primo Meschini and Peter Cassidy over Richfield’s Clarity and Taylor 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles Luca Cecere and Gabe Sullivan defeated Richfield’s Gilbert and Moreno 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 doubles came down to Auggie Coleman and Liam Nugent defeated Toensing and Wilson 6-0, 6-1 for the Stars team point.

Richfield played matches on five consecutive days going 3-2 against a variety of Tri-Metro and non-conference opponents. The stretch began with a 5-2 win over St. Paul Como Park on May 10, continuing with a 4-3 win over Park of Cottage Grove on May 11, Fridley pulled out a 5-2 win in conference play May 12 and St. Louis Park handed the Spartans a 6-1 defeat on May 13. The stretch ended on a high note for Richfield fans as they used a 4-3 win at Minneapolis South on May 14. 

Pulkrabek and Cunningham won their first (6-1, 6-2) and second (6-0, 7-6) singles matches, respectively before Diaz lost at third singles 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles action, Evan Burkstrand and Klun won at No. 1 6-1, 6-4 followed by Clarity and Taylor winning at No. 2 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 match went to a third-set tiebreaker where South defeated Toensing and Wilson 0-6, 6-2, 10-5.

