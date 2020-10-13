Section 6AA quarters match spans two days with Walworth providing the fireworks in top spot
Girls tennis is the first fall sport to make it through a section tournament which began last week.
In Section 6AA quarterfinal play, Richfield opened with a 6-1 loss to Minneapolis Washburn.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Edina recorded 7-0 shutouts. BSM rolled past Minneapolis Roosevelt while Kennedy drew 23-time state champion Edina.
Jefferson avenged two 4-3 losses by St. Louis Park in Metro West Conference play by reversing their fortunes with a 4-3 win over the Orioles in a match that spanned two days to complete due to darkness.
All four Jaguar wins came by way of a third-set to make the victory even more challenging.
“The score was 3-3 on Tuesday (Oct. 6) when we had to call the match for darkness,” Jaguars coach Lynn Larson said. “We had to go back to SLP today (Oct. 7) to finish the last set.”
Jefferson senior Sydney Walworth moved up to the No. 1 spot after Isabelle Lynch was out sick and unable to compete. Walworth defeated Raquel Schlitchting 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
“Sydney won 6-3, giving us the victory,” Larson said. “Talk about pressure!”
Jefferson’s Kathryn Gorham added a crucial team point coming at fourth singles where she defeated SLP’s Ava Jacobson 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.
Park split the singles matches by winning at No. 2 as Sadie Lund defeated Jefferson’s Jenna Johns 6-2, 6-1 and Park’s Kamryn Halley defeated Abbey Johns 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.
With attention on the doubles matches, Jefferson’s top doubles team of Sae Mee Oh and Greta Campbell defeated Abby Meyer and Selee Olmen 6-2, 6-3 and the third doubles team of Melanie Meyer and Melina Peters defeated Parks’s Anna McCallan and Lilly Fadell 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Park’s No. 2 doubles team of Marissa Boettcher and Madeline Anklam defeated Sarah Heeter and Anna Feeken 6-1, 6-3.
Richfield’s lone team point came at second doubles with seniors Tsering Yangdon and Tenzin Zompa coming back from a first-set loss (3-6) to win the second set 7-5 and force a third-set tie-breaker 11-9.
Richfield senior Maddie Nguyen pushed her third-singles match to a third set against Washburn eighth-grader Maddie Graff. Nguyen won the opening set 7-6 but Graff took the second 6-3 and third-set tie-breaker 10-7.
Kennedy’s match against Edina featured the Eagles rising standout, seventh-grader Molly Miller facing Edina sophomore Sami Hankinson at No. 1 singles. Hankinson won 6-3, 6-3. Kennedy freshman Lila Coval played at second singles coming up short against Edina senior Ingrid Smith 6-2, 6-1.
Apple Valley picked up a 6-1 win over Holy Angels in their quarterfinal match on Tuesday in a match that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Two matches went to a third-set and two sets needed tiebreakers to determine the winner.
Stars junior Lauren McCoy earned a three-set win over Apple Valley senior Claire Voge 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
At No. 2 singles, Apple Valley’s Helena Lind defeated Holy Angels’ sophomore Meredith Diehl 6-3, 7-5; at third singles Apple Valley’s Faith Dougan defeated Madeline Wood 6-4, 6-4 and fourth singles was even closer with Apple Valley’s Eva Treau defeating Ava Rustowicz 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Second doubles saw Apple Valley’s Grave Lankas and Bella Lewis defeat Holy Angels’ Isabella Griswold and Lexi Egan 7-6 (3), 6-2 and at No. 3 doubles it was Apple Valley’s Sarah McDevitt and Macy Mueller defeating Holy Angels’ Mara Poidinger and Maria Davies 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.