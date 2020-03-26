Modern technology thwarted an afternoon package theft in Bloomington minutes after it happened.
The suspect, a 38-year-old woman with no permanent address, is accused of stealing the package from the doorstep of a home on the 8300 block of Nicollet Avenue during the afternoon of March 12. Police officers were dispatched to the scene when a 60-year-old neighborhood resident walking in the vicinity saw the woman take the package from the doorstep and run off. He called the police, who found the woman and her 39-year-old male companion at the nearby Holiday Stationstore, 7901 Nicollet Ave., according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kevin Herman.
The witness also noted that the woman tossed the package into a pine tree near the intersection of 82nd Street and Nicollet Avenue, Herman noted.
Officers questioned the duo at Holiday, and the woman denied taking a package from the step. The witness, however, knew the residents of the home and was able to contact a 26-year-old woman who lives there. The home is equipped with a doorbell surveillance camera, and the woman checked video of the doorstep, which showed a woman walking up to the steps and grabbing the package. The woman was able to send video and a still image of the perpetrator to the police officers, who were detaining the duo. Upon matching the suspect to the woman in the video, she was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, Herman explained.
The package was recovered from the pine tree identified by the witness. It had not been opened and contained hair products, Herman said.
Funny money?
A 40-year-old man’s $100 bill clearly was not legal tender, but that didn’t stop him from trying to spend it.
The suspect was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. March 12 at Speedway, 8600 Lyndale Ave., when a store employee reported that the man attempted to prepay for $20 worth of gas with a $100 marked “for motion picture use only,” Herman said.
The suspect entered the convenience store, used the ATM and then approached the cashier to prepay for gas. The clerk denied the purchase, held onto the bill and said he was calling the police. The suspect didn’t immediately flee, and a sergeant in the area was able to respond to the call prior to a patrol officer arriving at the scene, according to Herman.
The suspect, who spoke limited English, was asked if he withdrew cash from the ATM. He said he had deposited a check and had a receipt to verify the transaction. When asked if he knew the bill was fake, he responded with a chuckle, Herman noted.
At that point, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit currency, he added.
Prostitution
Two men suspected of sex trafficking were arrested on separate nights.
A 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested late in the evening of March 13 after a police officer surveying online ads found one promoting prostitution in Bloomington. The ad contained photos and videos that appeared to have been taken by a second party and had a phone number with a 651 area code. The officer texted the number and began a text exchange that indicated the recipient was offering prostitution, including setting a price, Herman explained.
After a series of text exchanges, the recipient instructed the officer to drive to AmericInn, 4201 American Blvd. W., and meet at the side door near the swimming pool. Officers drove to the hotel and noticed that a woman, who appeared to match the woman in the online ad photos, was walking with a male toward the hotel entrance. They stopped short of entering the building and began to smoke cigarettes, at which point they were approached by the officers, according to Herman.
One of the officers questioned a 26-year-old woman with no permanent address, who said that she didn’t have a cellphone but acknowledged it was her in the ad. The St. Paul man she was with was her boyfriend, and she had only been prostituting for two days. Another officer questioned the boyfriend, who became agitated and confrontational, Herman said.
The woman tried to run to her boyfriend, and she was detained by the officer. She began to cry, and her boyfriend yelled at her to stop crying and “soldier up.” Upset, the woman claimed that her boyfriend didn’t know about her prostituting and claimed a female friend took the pictures in the online ad. She said she had paid for the hotel room, which was in her name. At that point, the boyfriend yelled to her not to give the officers permission to enter the hotel room, Herman explained.
Because of the man’s unwillingness to cooperate, he was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking. He was also booked on suspicion of narcotics possession, as a small bag of suspected cocaine was found in the hotel room, Herman noted.
The woman was not arrested for prostitution. The officers intended to connect her with a sex trafficking resource center, but as she was collecting her possessions from the hotel room, she attempted to conceal 17 colored pills, which resulted in her arrest for narcotics possession, Herman added.
During the evening of March 15, the same police officer found another online ad, also featuring photos that appeared to have been taken by a second party.
A text exchange resulted in an offer of prostitution at a Bloomington hotel. The officer asked if the woman would come to him and provided an apartment building address in west Bloomington. Two officers set up surveillance of the building’s parking lot at the meeting time. A vehicle entered and a 41-year-old Wells, Minnesota, woman exited the vehicle. She began to walk toward an entry door when she was stopped by an officer, as she matched the woman in the online ad photos, Herman explained.
When asked why she was at the building, she claimed she was there to meet a high school friend. Further questioning revealed that she was working as a prostitute, as she had lost her job. She said the man in the vehicle, who officers were questioning, was her boyfriend. She said that he set up the ad and responded to text messages, and share the proceeds of her prostitution, according to Herman.
The 43-year-old boyfriend, who had no permanent address, claimed to know nothing about the woman’s friends who she was there to meet. He was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking. The woman was not arrested for prostitution and was connected with a sex trafficking resource center, Herman noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.