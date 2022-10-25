Chanhassen emerged with a 35-21 in an entertaining regular-season finale

As has been the tradition to end the football regular season on the Wednesday before the MEA break, Jefferson (2-6) took it a step further against seventh-ranked (Class 5A) Chnahassen and wrapped up the regular season on Oct. 18 with a home game moved to TCO Performance Center’s stadium in Eagan as part of the Minnesota Vikings Prep Spotlight Series.

Tyson Schultz
Jefferson junior quarterback Tyson Schultz completed 16-of-28 passes for 248 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 35-21 loss to Chanhassen on Oct. 18.
Jefferson fans
Jefferson fans came out to support their football team at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, practice facility of the Minnesota Vikings, during their Oct. 18 game against Chanhassen. 
Jaguars touchdown
Jefferson junior receiver Daniel King (17) holds on for a first-quarter touchdown Oct. 18. King led the group with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. 
Upside down drummer
Members of the Jefferson Marching Band entertain the crowd during the Oct. 18 game at TCO Performance Center. This drummer performed a solo while hanging upside down.
Jefferson marching band
