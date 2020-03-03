After years of discussion about building a new community center in Bloomington and not much agreement on what the solution is, it should come as little surprise that the Bloomington City Council struggled with how to symbolically end its consideration of Valley View Park.
The council’s Feb. 24 resolution memorializes the direction the city has been heading since December, away from building a new community center in conjunction with replacement of the park’s outdoor pool.
The ceremonial vote wasn’t as unanimous as the 6-0 tally would indicate. Council members expressed reservations about a motion to say they would no longer consider the park as a site for a new community center. Councilmember Patrick Martin, who abstained from voting, said that the symbolic vote wouldn’t mean much, as nothing prevents the council from considering the idea in the future. When other site considerations have been abandoned, there was no such vote to memorialize that, he noted, adding that he doesn’t want to set a precedent.
Martin’s abstention followed two passes at crafting a motion the majority could live with. Councilmember Jack Baloga made the initial motion to simply acknowledging the city is no longer studying options for a community center at Valley View.
“We should be able to memorialize that though a vote,” he said.
Like Martin, Councilmember Shawn Nelson was hesitant to vote against a community center site given that step hadn’t been taken for other potential sites. A motion stating the city is not going to do something it is not planning to do didn’t make sense, Nelson said. He suggested that the motion should be more optimistic and provide some direction as to what the city intends to do. His amendment directing the city’s staff to explore developing centers of community was met with no objections.
Mayor Tim Busse clarified that the vote is not against improvement or redevelopment of Valley View Park in the future.
The council’s motion followed a roundtable discussion about centers of community, an alternative to building a single community center to replace Creekside Community Center, the converted Penn Avenue school building that is used predominantly by the city’s senior population,
Busse began touting the idea of multiple, smaller sites to provide the amenities of a community center this past fall. He reiterated his support for the idea in rejecting Valley View during the December council discussion of the Valley View proposal.
Without an undeveloped 40-acre parcel of land to accommodate a community center, Busse supports investing in multiple areas across the city. Bloomington already has centers of community, he said, noting that athletic facilities, churches, schools, Bloomington Center for the Arts and Mall of America are places where people come together intentionally. The city’s community center discussion should look at how to develop or enhance places where people come together, he explained.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter, who supported moving forward with the Valley View site in December, said that he continues to focus on what started the conversation, replacing Creekside. Agreeing that the building functions largely as a senior center, “We do need something that serves the entire community,” he said.
Coulter questioned how developing centers of community would provide amenities for all segments of the city in an equitable and accessible way. He was open to the idea but said he will need to be convinced that investing in multiple buildings is the solution to replacing Creekside.
Baloga was less convinced that multiple buildings were a solution to the city’s stalemate. Noting that the city promotes “One Bloomington,” he questioned how having multiple community amenities would bring people together rather than separate them. He favors one, centrally located destination for community amenities, and acknowledged that it would need to be on a smaller scale than may have been envisioned.
A proposal for developing centers of community should be outlined for the council in April, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
Acknowledging a heightened expectation of community engagement as a result of criticism the city received for its communications efforts while considering Valley View Park, Verbrugge suggested the city will want to find out what centers of community mean to those who live, work and congregate in the city.
“How is it that people want to engage with the community here?” he asked.
Community center project information and updates are available online at tr.im/cmty.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.