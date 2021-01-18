St. Louis Park handed visiting Bloomington Kennedy a 75-19 defeat in the Metro West Conference opener at St. Louis Park High School.
The Orioles won all 11 events and swept the top two spots in nine events. Park senior and future Stanford swimmer Hayden Zheng posted winning times in the 100-yard butterfly (51.58 seconds, resetting the pool record) and 100 back (54.77) plus leading off the winning 200 free relay with Connor Coleman, Miles Norling and Andre Barajas in 1:34.14. Zheng also anchored the winning 400 free relay with Barajas, Hiro McKee and St. Clair in 3:28.11.
Kennedy’s Tyler Kauffman was second in the 100 free in 55.49 collect three team points for the effort.
Two Eagles relay teams were runner-up, including the 200 medley team of Nathaniel Schueller, Sam Firnhaber, Sam Nicholson and Kauffman in 1:56.32. The 400 free relay team of Schueller, Nicholson, Jorge Escutia-Cardenas and Kauffman placed second in 4:05.27.
Kennedy hosts Benilde-St. Margaret’s Thursday, Jan. 21 at Oak Grove Middle School and is at Cooper Jan. 28. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Kennedy’s Nathaniel Schueller takes a breath during the 200-yard medley relay to open the 2021 season at St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.