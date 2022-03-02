Kennedy finishes 6th, Richfield 7th as Breck/Blake help reset meet and pool records en route to section title

Bloomington Kennedy and Richfield/ Holy Angels swam to sixth and seventh places, respectively at the Section 2A meet dominated by Class A state powerhouse Breck/Blake.

Tait Johnson
Buy Now

Richfield freshman Tait Johnson takes a breath during the breaststroke leg of the 200 Medley Relay during Saturday’s Section 2A championships at Richfield Middle School.

Among the eight meet records to fall, Breck/Blake’s Charlie Egeland set a new pool record in the 200-Yard Freestyle in 1:41.44, beating the mark set in 2016 by Chaska/Chan’s Jack Dahlgren (1:41.80).

Kennedy junior sprinter Tyler Kauffman was sixth in the 50 free final in 22.65, missing the state-qualifying time of 22.51. He came into the final off a prelims time of 22.53. Kauffman was eighth in the 100 free final in 50.11 (state-cut time of 49.66) while sophomore teammate Sam Nicholson was 12th in 24.42.

Richfield senior Jude DeVries was seventh in the 200 free final in 1:52.97 (state cut time of 1:50.33) and Kennedy sophomore Sid Rezac was 14th in the 200 I.M. in 2:16.64.

Sid Rezac
Buy Now

Kennedy sophomore Sid Rezac takes a breath during the 200 I.M. final at the Section 2A meet at Richfield Middle School on Saturday. He placed 14th in 2:16.64.

In the one-meter diving event, Kennedy had two divers among the top 10 spots; sophomore Sam Gardner was sixth with a 278.65, and seventh-grader Franklin Rezac was seventh with a 233.20. Richfield freshman Tait Johnson was 10th with 210.60 points, less than two points out of ninth place. Breck/Blake’s Warren Strooman won the section title with 356.25 points, holding off teammate Colin Craig’s 353.80.

Richfield’s 200 free relay team of senior Ezekiel Gorshe, freshman Jonas Taylor and seniors Mauricio Vergara and Andy Toensing placed eighth in the final in 1:38.48.

Jacob Noonan
Buy Now

Richfield sophomore Jacob Noonan competes in the 200-Yard Medley Relay at the Section 2A meet on Saturday at Richfield Middle School. The Spartans finished seventh in the event in 2:01.43.

Kennedy and Richfield closed out the meet in the 400 free relay finishing fifth and seventh, respectively. Kennedy’s relay of senior Jorge Escutia-Cardenas, sophomore Sam Nicholson, senior Caden Nicholson and junior Tyler Kauffman finished in 3:32.81.

Richfield’s relay of Gorshe, Vergara, Toensing and DeVries finished in 3:40.63. 

Gorshe tied Breck/Blake’s Eli Peter for 15th in the 50 free in 24.64 and Toensing was 16th in the 100 fly in 1:03.13.

Escutia-Cardenas was 11th in the 100 fly in 58.57 (state cut time of 55.63) and Caden Nicholson was 15th in the 500 free in 5:34.58.

Dylan Verstraete
Buy Now

Richfield freshman Dylan Verstraete takes a breath during his leg of the 200 Medley Relay during Saturday’s Section 2A meet at the Spartans home pool at Richfield Middle School. The relay placed seventh in 2:01.43.

Rezac and sophomore teammate Angel Romero were 12th and 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.83 and 1:13.74, respectively.

The state meet is set for Friday (prelims) and Saturday (finals) at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Class A begins at noon each day followed by Class AA at 6 p.m. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments