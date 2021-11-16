Kennedy divers qualify for state meet with second, fourth place finishes
Richfield/Holy Angels and Kennedy girls swimming and diving programs competed in the Section 2A meet at Richfield Middle School Nov. 11 and 13.
The finals were on Saturday with Breck (467 points) beating out Benilde-St. Margaret’s (430 points) for the team title among the 11 schools competing. Richfield placed fifth with 190 points while Kennedy was sixth with 157 points.
The Spartans opened with a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay as the team of junior Georgia McGrath, senior Sydney Colbert, sophomore Emily Garcia and freshman Emma Govenat finished in 2:02.3.
The 200 free relay team finished fourth in 1:45.71 (sophomore Charlotte Mook, Colbert, senior Laura Hosar and junior Emily Dzierzak) and 400 free relay was fifth in 3:52.71 (Dzierzak, Govenat, Hosar and Mook).
Individually, Mook was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:22.21 and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.64). Dzierzak was fourth in two events including the 50 free (25.76) and 100 fly (1:01.53).
Govenat was seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:05.22).
Kennedy
Kennedy’s divers placed second and fourth to not only score the most team points in the meet but also secure a spot in the Class A state meet.
Senior Candice Luu was second with 256.10 points and junior Cassie Fetsch was fourth with 238.50 points. Breck senior Erika Johnson won the title with 345.80 points.
The Kennedy 200 Medley relay team of freshman Sohee Such, juniors Audrey Crippen and Chloe Serbesku and freshman Olivia Kauffman won the consolation finals in 2:09.53 to place ninth overall in the opening event of the evening.
Sophomore Kayla Schletty was eighth in the 200 free (2:07.20) and won the consolation final in the 500 free in 5:44.26.
Senior Libby Lozinski was seventh in the 100 free (57.90) eighth in the 200 IM (2:26.68).
Sophomore Dakota Lueck was 11th in the 100 fly (1:06.07) and 14th in the 200 free (2:09.63, shaving more than three seconds off her prelims time).
The Eagles 200 free relay of Schletty, Serbesku, Kauffman and Lozinski placed fifth in 1:48.75, beating their prelim time by nearly two seconds.
Kennedy closed out the meet with a seventh place finish in the 400 free relay with Schletty, Lueck, senior Natalie Wenner and Lozinski in 3:57.77, more than two seconds off the prelim time of 4:00.27.
Kennedy earned the coaches association’s Gold Academic Award which goes to programs with a team grade point average above 3.75. The Eagles have a 3.93.
The state meet is set for Nov. 18-20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Thursday’s diving prelims begin at noon for Class A and 6 p.m. for Class AA.
Swimming prelims are set for noon for Class A and 6 p.m. Class AA. Swimming and diving finals will be on Saturday, noon for Class A and 6 p.m. for Class AA.
