Peterson, Schletty, Lueck, Lozinski, Merten individual events
Kennedy girls swimming and diving swept the JV and varsity non-conference home meet against Tri-City United Sept. 15. The Eagles won the varsity meet 85-75 and JV meet 84-37.
The Eagles took the top three spots in three events and finished among the top four swimmers in three additional events of the 11 swimming events. Kennedy swam exhibition in the final three events, meaning they didn’t take team points in the 100 back, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relays to close out the meet at Oak Grove Middle School.
Hannah Peterson won the 50 and 100 free in 28.37 and 1:01.81, respectively. Natalie Wenner was a close second in each event, in the 50 free (28.80) and 100 free (1:03.50). Kayla Schletty won the 500 free (6:05) and was runner-up in the 200 free (2:16.59). Dakota Lueck won the 200 free in 2:16.59.
Libby Lozinski won the 200 IM in 2:35.09 ahead of Sohee Such and Chloe Serbesku in second and third places, respectively. Serbesku was second in the 100 breaststrokes in 1:25.54 and Such had the third-best time of 1:27.57.
Lozinski, Serbesku, Peterson and Wenner won the 200 Medley relay in 2:13.03, holding off Tri-City’s runner-up time of 2:12.78.
Kennedy opened the Metro West Conference dual meet schedule with a 98-25 loss Sept. 10 at Oak Grove Middle School.
The team is back in action the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 with meets at Oak Grove Middle School against Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Sept. 29) and St. Louis Park (Oct. 1) starting at 6 p.m.
Richfield/Holy Angels
Richfield/Holy Angels has a young group of seven divers on the roster led by the lone returner from last year, eighth-grader Rellie DeFor.
Five Holy Angels students are on the squad including senior captain Lauren Briggs along with sophomores Jenna Lang, Lindsey Hegard and Hannah Thull and freshman Charlotte Mook.
Maya Burkstrand is the only Spartan back with state-meet experience. She finished third in the 500 free at the Class A state meet and is a three-time Section 2A champion in the event.
The Spartans have three home meets remaining at Richfield Middle School including Sept. 24 against Minnehaha Academy, Oct. 1 against Columbia Heights and Oct. 8 against Fridley. Each meet begins at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson
St. Louis Park scored a 49-42 win over Jefferson in Metro West Conference action at the five-lane pool at the high school pool in Park.
Jefferson was able to swim three swimmers per lane compared to Park’s two swimmers which helped the Jaguars pile up the wins starting with the opening event, the 200-yard Medley Relay. The Jaguars relay of Madeline Elbert, Ella Lawrence, Kathryn Boldnow and Abby To won in two minutes, 6.41 seconds ahead of Park’s relay of Lily Metzler, Gabrielle Kruse, Grace Loveland and Greta Kulvesky in 2:09.54. Park’s B relay picked up the one remaining team points in 2:12.83 compared to Jefferson’s B relay which placed fourth in 2:23.92.
Lawrence turned around to place second in the 200 free in 2:11.92, trailing only Park’s Elizabeth Grassley’s time of 2:07.81 while winning the 100 breaststroke later in the meet in 1:16.43.
To was second in the 200 IM in 2:33.95 and teammate Adeline Bertram was fourth in 2:43.26.
Elbert, an eighth-grader, was second in the 100 free (1:02.32) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.98).
Jefferson wrapped up the met finishing second in the 400 free with Lawrence, Elbert, To and Boldenow in 4:06.57, narrowly missing the winning time of Park’s relay 4:06.55.
