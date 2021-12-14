Kennedy swim/dive

Kennedy boys swimming and diving opened the season with a 100-79 win over Fridley at Oak Grove Middle School Dec. 9.

The Eagles have a smaller roster than in the past but coach Todd Walsh points out they are capable of churning out the points in the pool and on the diving board.

Kennedy built a 32-14 lead after first and third places in the opening 200 Medley Relay followed by first and second place sweeps in the 200 free and 200 IM. Senior Caden Nicholson (2:16.79) beat out freshman Ryan Vonruden (2:28.14) for the 200 free win.

Sophomore Sid Rezac (2:27.22) beat out sophomore Angel Romero (2:38.39) for the 200 IM win.

Kennedy won 10 events and posted the top times in the final two events of the meet after they swam in exhibition to go 12-for-12 in event wins.

Junior Tyler Kauffman won the 50 free (24.12) and 100 free (54.32), senior Jorge Escutia-Cardenas won the 100 fly (1:04.19), Nicholson won the 500 free (6:31.88).

Sophomore diver Sam Gardner is back on the board and opened with a winning score of 195.85 points, while Fridley’s Balram Seriram was runner-up with a score of 189.60. Kennedy seventh-grader Franklin Rezac scored a 135.80 to place fourth in his varsity debut.  

Schedule

6 p.m. start unless noted

Home meets at Oak Grove Middle School

Dec. 9 vs. Fridley

Dec. 14 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, Minneapolis Southwest

Dec. 16 vs. Orono (Metro West Conference dual)

Dec. 21 at Columbia Heights 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 at New Prague (Metro West)

Jan. 13 vs. Waconia (Metro West)

Jan. 20 at Cooper (Metro West)

Jan. 22 at Tartan Invite 1:15 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Jefferson (Olson MS, Metro West)

Feb. 3 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Metro West) 

Feb. 8 at St. Louis Park (Metro West)

