Kennedy boys swimming and diving opened the season with a 100-79 win over Fridley at Oak Grove Middle School Dec. 9.
The Eagles have a smaller roster than in the past but coach Todd Walsh points out they are capable of churning out the points in the pool and on the diving board.
Kennedy built a 32-14 lead after first and third places in the opening 200 Medley Relay followed by first and second place sweeps in the 200 free and 200 IM. Senior Caden Nicholson (2:16.79) beat out freshman Ryan Vonruden (2:28.14) for the 200 free win.
Sophomore Sid Rezac (2:27.22) beat out sophomore Angel Romero (2:38.39) for the 200 IM win.
Kennedy won 10 events and posted the top times in the final two events of the meet after they swam in exhibition to go 12-for-12 in event wins.
Junior Tyler Kauffman won the 50 free (24.12) and 100 free (54.32), senior Jorge Escutia-Cardenas won the 100 fly (1:04.19), Nicholson won the 500 free (6:31.88).
Sophomore diver Sam Gardner is back on the board and opened with a winning score of 195.85 points, while Fridley’s Balram Seriram was runner-up with a score of 189.60. Kennedy seventh-grader Franklin Rezac scored a 135.80 to place fourth in his varsity debut.
Schedule
6 p.m. start unless noted
Home meets at Oak Grove Middle School
Dec. 9 vs. Fridley
Dec. 14 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, Minneapolis Southwest
Dec. 16 vs. Orono (Metro West Conference dual)
Dec. 21 at Columbia Heights 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 at New Prague (Metro West)
Jan. 13 vs. Waconia (Metro West)
Jan. 20 at Cooper (Metro West)
Jan. 22 at Tartan Invite 1:15 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Jefferson (Olson MS, Metro West)
Feb. 3 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Metro West)
Feb. 8 at St. Louis Park (Metro West)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.