Eagles top Fridley, Cooper in home duals to kick-off 2022 in style while Jefferson is second at Duluth East triangular
Kennedy is off to a 2-0 start as a new swimming and diving member of the Tri-Metro Conference following an 87-57 win over Robbinsdale Cooper at the Oak Grove Middle School pool Sept. 1.
The two former Metro West Conference foes swam against each other once again with Kennedy winning the opening six events before swimming exhibition for the remaining four events, despite posting the best times.
Kennedy’s non-seniors emerged with most of the event wins and nearly all of the Eagles beat their seed times.
Junior Kayla Schletty was runner-up in the 200-yard freesyle in 2 minutes, 16.81 seconds and won the 500 free in 6:18.00. Classmate Dakota Lueck won the 200 free in 2:16.67 and 100 fly in 1:09.36.
Lueck swam the opening leg of the 200 free relay, while Schletty anchored the relay with freshman Sasha Nicholson and sophomore Kwon in the middle legs finishing in 2:00.55.
Lueck swam the third leg of the 400 free relay which was started by sophomore Olivia Kauffmann, followed by Kwon and anchored by seventh-grader Kaylee Von Ruden in 4:15.60.
Von Ruden won the 200 individual Medley in 2:31.90 and posted the top time in the 100 backstoke in 1:09.16. She also swam the opening leg of Kennedy’s 200 medley relay, which was disqualified.
The Eagles B relay of freshman Hannah Oliver, senior Audrey Crippen, sophomore Audrey Jensen and Nicholson won the event in 2:20.61, ahead of Kennedy’s C relay of sophomore Amelia Baird, senior Salina Sang, freshman Elsa Oman and Kwon in 2:22.85.
Kauffmann won the 50 free in 27.88 and 100 free in 1:02.79.
Kennedy opened the season with a dominant 91-66 win over Fridley Aug. 30. The Eagles swam exhibition in the final three varsity events.
Kennedy’s A relay cruised to a winning time of 2:06.35, well ahead of Fridley’s runner-up time of 2:12.11 with the foursome of Von Ruden, Such, Chloe Serbesku and Kauffman.
Lueck and Schletty went one/two in the 200 free in 2:14.07 and 2:19.11, while senior Madi Perlick was third in 2:28.20.
Lueck added a win in the 100 fly in 1:08.47, ahead of Audrey Jensen’s runner-up time of 1:17.20.
Von Ruden won the 200 IM in 2:30.41, three seconds clear of Fridley’s runner-up Morgan Erickson in 2:33.22.
Kauffman edged out Fridley’s Camila Faz at the wall in the 50 free in 27.42-27.47 and won another close finish in the 100 free in 1:03.59, holding off Fridley’s Ella Jennisson (1:04.85).
Fridley won the 200 free relay in 1:56.28 while Kennedy’s A relay of Lueck, Serbesku, Nicholson and Schletty was second in 1:58.91.
Von Ruden had the top time in the 100 back of 1:09.90 and Such finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.22.
Schetty, Von Ruden, Kauffman and Lueck turned in a 4:16.58 in the 400 free to close out the meet in exhibition.
Kennedy hosts the Eagle Invite at Oak Grove on Saturday, Sept. 10 with the swimming starting at 1 p.m. The night before Kennedy hosts Eau Claire in a dual in the same pool starting at 7 p.m.
Jefferson
Under new head coach Devon Quinn, Jefferson girls swimming and diving opened the 2022 schedule with a second-place finish at a triangular meet hosted by Duluth East Aug. 27.
Duluth East picked up 448 points, while Jefferson collected 260 points and White Bear Lake followed with 251 points.
The Jaguars 400 free relay closed out the meet by winning, with Abby To, Claire Briest, Madeline Elbert and Ana Sorenson in 4:02.44, ahead of East’s A relay finishing in 4:09.40.
The Jaguars 200 medley relay opened the meet with a third place finish with Sorenson, Briest, To and Danielle Hobbs in 2:07.69.
Jefferson’s A relay in the 200 free was third in 2:05.13, with the team of Ellie Rasmusson, Annika Shermak, Clair Riethof and Elbert.
Elbert was second in the 200 free in 2:16.17 and 100 free in 1:01.06 and To was second in the 200 IM in 2:23.66.
Briest continued the run of runner-up finishes going 27.21 in the 50 free before diver Erin Hall won the 1-meter diving event by more than 30 points with 187.70 points. East’s Elsie Zimpel was runner-up with 154.90.
Sorenson won the 100 fly in 1:08.41 and To beat out Sorenson to win the 500 free in 5:46.63 and 5:53.79, respectively.
Jefferson returns to action in a Metro West Conference dual meet at New Prague Sept. 15 followed by visiting Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 22.
