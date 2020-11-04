Focus on training this summer/fall helps Jaguars post strong times in the pool
Talking with Jefferson senior swimmers Ella Lawrence and Jenna Sorenson in late September, the two had an idea of what to expect from the high school season after going through the COVID-19 protocols with their respective club teams.
Not having the roaring crowd cheering the final length of the pool took some adjustment time, as did the other typical enthusiasm that takes place at meeting – like the chants before the meet as the teams huddle together or congratulating the other swimmers after a race.
“The energy of the meets is a lot different,” Sorenson said. “Spectators are nice, but it’s not the only thing fueling us.”
Lawrence agreed.
“Swimming is an individual sport, but it is so much more now because the relays can’t huddle together,” she said. “You just say, ‘Good job! Way to go!’”
Practices and meets were relatively smooth, given what the sport was looking at in August.
“I’m just happy we made it this far,” Sorenson said.
Lawrence added: “And they just announced we are having sections, so that is something everyone is looking forward to, to boost morale.”
They looked forward to the opportunity of being captains and all that comes with that leadership: leading cheers, practices and team dinners, pre-COVID-19.
“We’ve made it work,” Sorenson said.
Over the club summer season, they spent a lot of time focusing on training, Sorenson with Aquajets and Lawrence with Baracuda.
With restrictions on meets and practices, they both felt significant improvements given the chance to focus on technique with more individualized help from coaches. Instead of 10 people in one lane, only two swimmers were allowed to be in a lane at the same time.
As captains, they helped coach proper starts and turns during the first week of practice.
“I give props to coaches because it is hard to put into words what you are supposed to do,” Sorenson said. “They get a lot better very quickly.”
Section success
After the ups and downs of the fall girls swimming and diving season with COVID-19 protocols and a season in jeopardy of not happening, standing on the pool deck in Shakopee for the finals of the Section 2AA was special for coach Paula Lee. Ninety percent of the Jefferson swimmers not only dropped time at sections but turned in personal-bests.
The Jaguars placed seventh overall in a loaded section as divers sophomore Erin Hall and eighth-grader Savanna Larson qualified for the second and final day. Hall scored a 285.95 to place 14th and Larson was 16th with 276.25.
Sophomore Abby To represented the Jaguars in the final, placing 16th in the 5000 free in 5:39.87.
A memory that will stick with Lee from the meet came in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Jefferson was sixth in 3:37.20 with a foursome of eighth-grader Madeline Elbert, freshman Ana Sorenson, senior Ella Lawrence and To.
“We beat out Shakopee and New Prague to place sixth,” Lee said. “All of the girls were standing and cheering from the balcony, it was a memorable moment and a great way to finish the meet.”
She was extremely proud of the way they finished a tough season, “with all of the social distancing, having no fans to watch them [in-person], canceling of invitationals and the annual trip to Duluth,” Lee said. “Through it all, they found ways to connect and make memories that they will remember for a lifetime. I found out how resilient this team could be with all that we challenged them with this season. I believe they will move forward even stronger next year.”
Conference season
Jefferson began the month with a Metro West Conference dual meet loss to a potent Chanhassen squad 139-47.
Hall was second in the diving with a season-best score and Larson was fifth.
The 200 and 400 free relays were narrowly runner-ups in their respective races. Ana Sorenson was third in the 200 IM and captain Anna Sorenson was strong in the 100 fly. Captain Ella Lawrence was third in a very close 100 breaststroke race.
The conference season continued with a 102-82 loss to Class A Benilde-St. Margaret’s Oct. 8.
“There were many outstanding swims with personal-best times and close finishes there were in our favor,” Lee said.
Jenna Sorenson won the 100 fly (1:08.76) and was second in the 200 IM in 2:26.42. Ana Sorenson out-touched BSM’s Carlie Pankonin to win the 50 free in 26.72-26.78 and was runner-up in the 100 back in 1:06.66 and 100 breaststroke in 1:13.86.
Jefferson’s free relays won close races starting with the 200 free relay team of Lawrence, Kathryn Boldenow, Elbert and To in 1:53.13 while BSM swam a 1:56.93. They closed out the meet by winning the 400 free relays in 4:03.47 with Sorenson, To, Bertram and Sorenson ahead of BSM’s time of 4:06.93.
Jefferson closed out the conference and regular season with a 105-78 win over Kennedy by winning six of the nine events, including a sweep of the three relays.
“There were many highlights and personal-best times,” Lee said after the meet, heading into the final week of practice before an intense Section 2AA meet.
Ella Lawrence won the 200 free (2:11.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.52) to go out in style as a senior. Jenna Sorenson won the 500 free (5:48.35) and 100 back (1:12.24) to showcase her versatility.
Ana Sorenson posted a P.R. to win the 100 fly (1:07.75).
Elbert was second in the 50 and 100 frees in PRs of 27.61 and 59.79 seconds, respectively.
Kennedy’s Libby Lozinski won the 50 free in 27.38 and 100 free in 59.34. Kayla Schletty won the 200 IM in 2:35.30, edging Jefferson’s Boldenow (2:36.56.)
Sorensons compete in the pool
Jenna Sorenson and Ana Sorenson began racing at the same time, despite Jenna being four years older.
“Usually I’ve been better than her but these recent years she’s caught up,” Jenna explained. “She has her good events that I’m not necessarily good at and I have my events that she isn’t necessarily as good at. I think it’s fun. It definitely gives me more motivation like in the 50 [free] last night [Sept. 24 against Cooper] I look over to her in the 50 and I think, ‘Oh no, I can’t lose by that much!’ I was going to try to win but I wasn’t going to pull that one-off.”
Jenna is more of a distance specialist while Anna won the 50 free against Cooper in 26.65 compared to Jenna’s time of 27.38.
Lawrence always swims the 100 free but added the 200 IM for the first time in three years against Cooper, winning the race in 2:28.16.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Photos courtesy of Amy Forness)
Jefferson senior Ella Lawrence, middle, takes a breath during a Metro West Conference dual meet against Chaska at Olson Middle School in September.
Members of the Jefferson swim and dive team cheer on teammates from the bleachers instead of the pool deck at Olson Middle School.
