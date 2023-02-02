A rental vehicle theft at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was quickly solved thanks to a witness who observed the suspect’s erratic driving through Bloomington.
The suspect, a 42-year-old Minneapolis man, seemed determined to steal a vehicle when he arrived by light-rail train at the airport, according to surveillance video. What drew him to Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington was unclear, but police officers responding to a report of his erratic driving wound up arresting the man in the hotel’s parking lot, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Officers were dispatched to Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 E. American Blvd., at approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 24. A 23-year-old Bloomington man called the police after observing the vehicle leave the hotel’s parking lot, where it appeared to have struck a snowbank. The witness followed the black Honda Pilot as the driver navigated west into Bloomington and struck another snowbank.
The vehicle was not disabled, but had sustained front end damage. Undeterred, the driver continued, winding his way back to the hotel parking lot with the witness following him, providing the license plate number from the vehicle and noting the suspect was driving without headlights, Utecht explained.
Officers arriving at Great Wolf Lodge quickly identified the vehicle and blocked it with their squad cars to prevent the suspect from fleeing. When questioned, he initially claimed the vehicle slid on ice and struck an object. Officers noted the impact caused the vehicle’s airbags to be deployed, Utecht said.
When questioned where he had been and where he was going, the suspect’s story changed. He claimed he was homeless, had been living in the vehicle and bought it through an online ad two weeks prior, eventually saying he bought it in Iowa. The vehicle was empty, however, casting doubt that the man was living in the vehicle, according to Utecht.
A search showed the vehicle was owned by a 43-year-old Brooklyn Center man. A Bloomington Police dispatcher called the owner, who was at the airport at the time. The owner said he was renting the vehicle through an online rental service and had parked it at the airport, leaving the keys inside in anticipation of the renter picking it up that evening, Utecht said.
A review of airport surveillance video showed the suspect exiting a light-rail train and checking for unlocked vehicles in the nearby parking ramp. When he found the unlocked Honda Pilot he soon drove off, failing to pay the parking fee for the ramp as he departed, Utecht noted.
The vehicle owner said he parked the car at approximately 9:30 p.m. and was initially contacted by the renter, who could not locate the vehicle in the parking ramp. Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the ramp at 10:37 p.m., Utecht explained.
The suspect was unsteady when he exited the vehicle in the hotel parking lot, but passed a field sobriety test, and was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, Utecht added.
Residential burglary
A 19-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for first-degree burglary outside his ex-girlfriend’s residence.
His Jan. 25 arrest followed his second visit to his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 600 block of 84th Street East, according to Utecht.
The suspect was accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s garage earlier in the day, much to the surprise of her 39-year-old father, who did not realize his daughter was not at home at the time. The father did not call the police upon finding the suspect in his garage, but did call the police at approximately 4:40 p.m., after the suspect had returned, forced his way into the home and taken items from his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom, Utecht said.
The suspect was accused of taking clothing, hair care products and a video game controller from the house, claiming they were his. Police officers responding to the theft report found him outside the home, where he was taken into custody without incident, Utecht said.
The suspect had also been accused of trying to contact his ex-girlfriend at her place of employment prior to his arrest, Utecht noted.
MOA burglary
A 28-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested at Mall of America on suspicion of third-degree burglary, accused of stealing clothing from a mall kiosk prior to the mall’s opening.
The suspect was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Jan. 23 after mall security officers reported the theft. Security personnel noticed the man forcing his way into the Custom World kiosk while monitoring surveillance cameras and tracked him through the mall, directing police officers to his location, where he was arrested, Utecht said.
The suspect had drug paraphernalia in his possession and had previously been cited for trespassing at the mall at the time of his arrest, Utecht noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
