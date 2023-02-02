A rental vehicle theft at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was quickly solved thanks to a witness who observed the suspect’s erratic driving through Bloomington.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Minneapolis man, seemed determined to steal a vehicle when he arrived by light-rail train at the airport, according to surveillance video. What drew him to Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington was unclear, but police officers responding to a report of his erratic driving wound up arresting the man in the hotel’s parking lot, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

