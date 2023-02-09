A suspicious shopping spree at the Bloomington Walmart resulted in the arrest of two men, accused of passing more than $1,800 in counterfeit currency at the store.

And their shopping spree might not have been finished had they not been arrested, as they were found to be in possession of more than $15,000 in counterfeit currency, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

