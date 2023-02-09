A suspicious shopping spree at the Bloomington Walmart resulted in the arrest of two men, accused of passing more than $1,800 in counterfeit currency at the store.
And their shopping spree might not have been finished had they not been arrested, as they were found to be in possession of more than $15,000 in counterfeit currency, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Police officers were dispatched to Walmart at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 26 in anticipation of shoplifting, as a loss prevention officer watched a man load a variety of expensive products into a cart. But instead of attempting to roll the cart out of the store without completing a purchase, the man lined up for a cashier, Utecht said.
As he was waiting to purchase the merchandise, he was checking his cellphone. He suddenly exited the line with the cart and abandoned it in the store, making his way to the electronics section. It was unclear why he did so, but it was suspected that he had received a text message from an accomplice in the parking lot who saw a squad car arriving at Walmart as the man inside lined up to make the purchase, Utecht explained.
The squad car left the store’s parking lot at that point while a loss prevention officer continued to monitor the man’s actions inside the store. He eventually selected three items from the electronics department, purchased them and departed. The man entered a vehicle that was already occupied, and the duo departed, Utecht said.
Following the transaction inside the store, an examination of the man’s cash determined it was counterfeit, prompting the police officer patrolling the area to track down the suspect’s vehicle, which was observed heading west on American Boulevard as it departed the store. The officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of American Boulevard and Nicollet Avenue, according to Utecht.
When the 28-year-old Houston man was confirmed to be the same man observed making the purchase inside Walmart, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit currency. As he was being arrested, loss prevention personnel from Walmart determined that another purchase using counterfeit currency had been made 20 minutes prior to the Houston man’s purchase. A review of the surveillance video provided an image of the perpetrator, who matched that of the driver in the traffic stop, resulting in his arrest as well, Utecht explained.
A search of the driver, a 26-year-old Los Angeles man, turned up a small amount of counterfeit currency in his pockets. A search of their vehicle turned up additional counterfeit currency: $4,000 in the center console and $1,700 in the glove compartment. A duffel bag in the vehicle contained $10,000, and a variety of electronic devices were also recovered from the vehicle, Utecht noted.
Ex-husband arrested
A 36-year-old Bloomington man, accused of injuring his ex-wife, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic assault and threats of violence.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10500 block of Hopkins Road at approximately 11 p.m. Jan. 26 after a 41-year-old woman reported her sister had been assaulted outside the home. The sister, a 35-year-old woman, had been sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of the home, talking to a friend who was dropping her off. As she began to exit the vehicle, she sensed somebody was opening the passenger’s door from the outside, and the window shattered, Utecht said.
The woman didn’t realize she was hit in the head during the incident, but noticed that her head was bleeding. She realized the perpetrator was her ex-husband and told him to leave. The 41-year-old sister came outside after hearing the window shatter and her sister scream, pushed the suspect and told him to leave as well. She then went inside to call the police, according to Utecht.
The victim declined medical transport from the scene, but was examined by paramedics. She told police that in addition to the attack, her ex-husband threatened her life, Utecht noted.
The suspect was thought to be living at his mother’s house on the 9900 block of Penn Avenue. Officers checking the residence did not find him, but spoke to a person who suggested he might be living on Lyndale Avenue, and provided a phone number for the suspect. After being contacted by police, the suspect said he was driving to his mother’s house. Upon his arrival, he was taken into custody without incident, Utecht said.
Sibling arrested
A 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, accused of assaulting his 29-year-old sister and his 55-year-old mother.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Brookside Avenue at approximately 3:50 a.m. Jan. 27. Upon arriving at the home, officers could hear yelling inside. A male answered the door and directed officers to the kitchen, where they found several people, including two people on the floor. The suspect told officers he had been fighting with a family member, Utecht said.
The suspect’s mother said both her son and daughter live in her home, and that her son and his friends had been in the basement of the home. They had been drinking and were loud, so she went downstairs to tell them to be quiet. Her son responded by shoving her, according to Utecht.
The confrontation moved upstairs, where the suspect was accused of punching the side of his mother’s head, which caused her ear to bleed. When the suspect’s sister then intervened, he allegedly punched her, too, knocking her unconscious, Utecht noted.
Indecent exposure
A 48-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested at Mall of America, accused of second-degree indecent exposure.
The suspect was reported to be exposing himself in the rotunda area of the mall at approximately 4:45 p.m. Jan. 29. Mall security personnel verified the reports on surveillance cameras and tracked the man to the mall’s second floor, where police officers located and arrested him, Utecht said.
The suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, has two prior convictions for indecent exposure, Utecht noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.