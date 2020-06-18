A missing tire did not discourage a 30-year-old Minneapolis man in his quest to reach wherever his destination was, but his encounter with a Bloomington police officer rerouted the man’s journey to the Bloomington jail.
The suspect was arrested following a pursuit in east Bloomington that began at approximately 7:20 p.m. June 4. A patrol officer near the intersection of 86th Street and Old Shakopee Road heard a loud sound and spotted a vehicle that appeared to have no front passenger’s side tire. The officer began a pursuit of the vehicle as the driver attempted to pull away at a high rate of speed on the south side of Mall of America. The suspect followed a frontage road toward the mall, turned off into the parking area for IHOP, 2231 Killebrew Drive, drove around and headed toward Old Shakopee Road, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The vehicle’s bare rim left markings on the road, and the suspect drove west on Old Shakopee Road to the entrance ramp for Highway 77, where he headed northbound, striking the median before reaching the on-ramp, Bitney noted.
The suspect drove east on Interstate 494, reaching a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. When he reached the split for Highway 5, which is under construction, he knocked over construction barrels as he drove onto the construction area. The pursuing officer had trouble seeing the suspect due to smoke being given off by his vehicle. When the suspect had to make a quick stop due to the pavement ending, he was rear-ended by the pursuing officer, Bitney explained.
The suspect attempted to drive away but was unable to do so, due to his car being stuck at the end of the pavement. As officers following the pursuit ordered the man to exit the vehicle, he refused. The officers eventually broke his vehicle’s window and removed him from the car to arrest him, Bitney noted.
The suspect was bleeding and may have hit his mouth against the steering wheel. He was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and gave off an odor of alcohol, resulting in a search warrant for a blood test. A search of his vehicle following his arrest turned up suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to Bitney.
The suspect was also booked on suspicion of driving while impaired, narcotics possession, driving without insurance and felony property damage.
Robbery
An 18-year-old Bloomington man reported being robbed as he was walking back to his apartment after midnight, and residents of his apartment building reported seeing an incident involving the victim and two men.
The victim reported that he was walking to his building on the 1100 block of East 80th Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. June 8, from the intersection of Portland Avenue and East American Boulevard, when he noticed he was being followed by two individuals. He began to walk faster, and the perpetrators continued to follow him. As he started running, the perpetrators did as well, yelling at him and demanding his cellphone, Bitney said.
The victim said that the perpetrators threw rocks at him, and he retaliated by throwing one back at them. He noted that it appeared one of the perpetrators had a gun, and when he reached his residence, he entered the doorway and attempted to hold the door shut to prevent the perpetrators from entering. They pulled the door open, however, and pulled the victim out of the building, throwing him to the ground. As he fell to the ground, his cellphone fell out of his pocket. He said the perpetrators took his cellphone, as well as cash in his pocket, and ran off, Bitney explained.
Witnesses said they heard the commotion outside the building and saw the victim on the ground as the perpetrators ran away, Bitney noted.
The victim was uncertain of the perpetrators’ identity, but indicated he may know who they are, Bitney added.
Angry wife
A 66-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree and domestic assault following a report she threatened her husband with a knife.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Third Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. June 5. The victim, the suspect’s 66-year-old husband, reported that his wife had attacked them in their home, Bitney said.
The victim reported that he had been working outside of the house when his wife opened a door and started yelling at him and calling him names. She retreated into the house, leaving the door open, but continued to yell outside toward him. He yelled back in response, telling her to leave him alone. When he went to shut the door to their house, she slapped him. She then retreated to the kitchen and threatened to kill him, eventually approaching him while holding a knife, Bitney explained.
The scuffle resulted in the duo falling to the floor, and the victim reported that she punched him in the mouth before she retreated, Bitney noted.
The victim also said that his wife is on medication and drinks alcohol daily. He said it is not the first time she has assaulted him, but he had not reported past incidents. He also noted that she may have scratch marks on her body and that her scratches are self-inflicted, according to Bitney.
Officers located the woman down the street and, following questioning, arrested her, he added.
Sexual assault
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, accused of raping a 21-year-old Bloomington woman who he met at a restaurant.
The victim reported the incident after leaving the suspect’s residence, on the 4000 block of 108th Street West, at approximately 7 p.m. June 4. The woman said that she had been at a restaurant with a friend, a 20-year-old Bloomington man, and they were approached by the suspect, who eventually invited them to his residence. The duo accepted the invitation, but the victim’s friend left before she did. After he left, the victim said that the suspect began touching her and made sexual overtures toward her, which she declined. He was undeterred, however, eventually leading to the reported assault, Bitney explained.
Officers attempted to contact the suspect at the residence, but there was no answer. A man matching the suspect’s description was located in the neighborhood, however, and the victim was transported to the area, where she identified him as the perpetrator, resulting in his arrest, Bitney said.
