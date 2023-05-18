The arrest of three people suspected of burglarizing a Bloomington restaurant in April wasn’t the end of the investigation by Bloomington police officers, or the end of the crime spree by one of the suspects.
A 32-year-old Hugo man was one of the three arrested in April on suspicion of third-degree burglary, property damage and possession of burglary tools following an attempted burglary at Sports Page Bar and Grill, 9014 Lyndale Ave., on April 8. The incident was thought to be connected to a spree of burglaries targeting venues with pull-tab sales booths throughout the Twin Cities. The Hugo man was arrested again last week as part of the ongoing investigation into the incidents.
The May 9 arrest of the Hugo suspect and a 29-year-old St. Paul man occurred at an American Legion hall in North St. Paul. Detectives investigating the Sports Page incident, and the burglaries of two other Bloomington restaurants that occurred during a five-day span, were conducting surveillance of possible suspects during the early morning hours of May 9.
The detectives followed two vehicles to North St. Paul, where one of the vehicles pulled up to the Legion hall. Two people got out of the vehicle and headed to the back of the building, where a male smashed the glass entrance door with a sledgehammer, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
As the duo entered the building, the police officers approached the building. One of the suspects attempted to flee on foot after exiting the building and seeing police officers waiting outside, but was run down and arrested. The second man ran to the parked vehicle, but was unable to start it, and was arrested, Clauson explained.
Both suspects were booked on suspicion of burglary. The St. Paul man had three warrants at the time of his arrest.
Any connection between the suspects in the Sports Page and Legion incidents to other incidents across the Twin Cities remains under investigation, Clauson noted.
The April arrests occurred following a report of a suspicious vehicle circling Sports Page at approximately 4:45 a.m. April 8. The vehicle was gone before officers arrived, but the vehicle description resulted in a traffic stop and arrest of three occupants on Interstate 494. There was no loss reported at Sports Page, but a window on the north side of the restaurant had been broken.
Rough Monday
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested following an erratic spree of criminal mayhem on a Monday morning, including fifth-degree assault and property damage.
Police officers were dispatched to Dosa South Indian Grill, 8654 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 9:30 a.m. May 8 following a report of a shirtless man damaging a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. The man left the scene on foot prior to officers arriving, however, prompting a search of the nearby neighborhood, Clauson said.
He was soon spotted by an officer as he attempted to ride off on a bicycle from behind a house on the 8600 block of Bryant Avenue. When confronted by the police, the man was argumentative and refused to follow officer commands.
He eventually tried to walk away, and took a fighting stance when instructed to stop. The man refused to cooperate and was shot with a Taser gun before being handcuffed and taken to the Bloomington jail, Clauson explained.
Witnesses in the neighborhood reported seeing the suspect knock down a 44-year-old Bloomington man he confronted, kicking house doors and vehicles in the neighborhood and throwing rocks at people. The bicycle he attempted to ride off on was taken from a backyard storage shed, and the vehicle parked at Dosa sustained minor damage, Clauson noted.
After being booked at the Bloomington jail, the suspect set off a fire alarm and damaged a fire prevention sprinkler in his cell, causing water to flow into his cell, Clauson said.
In addition to misdemeanor assault and gross misdemeanor property damage, the suspect was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct, theft, obstructing the police and tampering with a fire prevention system, all misdemeanor offenses. His damage to the jail cell, however, earned him a felony property damage booking.
Unwelcome question
A 34-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault involving strangulation following a report of a fight between her and her 58-year-old boyfriend at the condominium they share.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of 34th Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. May 9. Officers noted that the victim had red marks on his neck, scratches across his abdomen, a swollen and bruised area on an elbow and scratches on his legs. He told police his girlfriend had grabbed him around the neck and that he had lost consciousness during their fight. He said she had also grabbed him in the groin, and that he had pushed her down to the ground during their fight, Clauson said.
The fight reportedly occurred because the victim asked to see his girlfriend’s text messages, as he suspected she had been receiving messages from a former boyfriend, Clauson noted.
