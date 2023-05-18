The arrest of three people suspected of burglarizing a Bloomington restaurant in April wasn’t the end of the investigation by Bloomington police officers, or the end of the crime spree by one of the suspects.

A 32-year-old Hugo man was one of the three arrested in April on suspicion of third-degree burglary, property damage and possession of burglary tools following an attempted burglary at Sports Page Bar and Grill, 9014 Lyndale Ave., on April 8. The incident was thought to be connected to a spree of burglaries targeting venues with pull-tab sales booths throughout the Twin Cities. The Hugo man was arrested again last week as part of the ongoing investigation into the incidents.

