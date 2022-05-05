A 21-year-old Burnsville man has been charged with third-degree murder, accused of selling pills containing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a Bloomington woman.
If convicted, Kewon Willingham faces up to 25 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. He was charged April 22 in Hennepin County District Court.
Police officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of 101st Street in Bloomington Dec. 30 following a report of a possible drug overdose. Officers found a blue pill under the victim that had “M 30” imprinted on it and was thought to be fentanyl. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she died. The Medical Examiner’s report determined she died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the criminal complaint.
A friend of the victim said the woman would get her drugs from two men, who were questioned by police. One of the men said that the night before the overdose, the woman asked the men to pick up drugs for her, saying she did not want to go with them. The man said the duo drove to Willingham’s apartment complex in Burnsville, and his accomplice went inside Willingham’s apartment to pick up the drugs. The duo then drove to the woman’s Bloomington home and gave her three pills that she paid for, the complaint explained.
Later that evening, one of the men saw the woman smoking one of the crushed pills they had picked up from Willingham. He found the woman unconscious in her bedroom the following morning and began CPR while his accomplice searched for Narcan, the complaint noted.
The second man also recalled their purchase of three pills from Willingham, and gave a description of him. He later identified Willingham from a photo lineup and said he had continued to buy pills from Willingham following the woman’s overdose death. Both men provided Willingham’s Snapchat handle to investigators, according to the complaint.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Willingham’s Snapchat account and found photographs and videos of him, which included discussions of selling the same pills linked to the overdose death. A search warrant was executed at Willingham’s apartment on April 14, during which he was present, along with two other adults and a child. The search turned up a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number, additional ammunition, $807 in Willingham’s wallet, $220 on him and more than 300 pills stamped “M 30,” as well as other contraband and drug paraphernalia, the complaint noted.
Following his arrest, Willingham said he buys 100 pills for $800 and sells them for $15-20 each, and knows they contain fentanyl. He said he had the gun for protection, and keeps Narcan in his apartment in case he or anyone else overdoses. He also acknowledged selling pills to the men who provided them to the overdose victim, the complaint explained.
Willingham was being held in Dakota County when charged with murder as a result of the items found in his apartment, the complaint noted.
