Friends of a 44-year-old Bloomington woman are raising money for her three children after she was killed last week in St. Paul, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, according to a criminal complaint.
Bloomington resident Patrick Simmons, 47, was charged March 16 with second-degree murder in Ramsey County District Court, one day after he was accused of killing Kelli Ranning Goodermont in St. Paul, and subsequently setting his Bloomington home on fire.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul Police officers were dispatched to a St. Paul warehouse where Goodermont worked following a report of an assault. Officers at the scene found Goodermont had been stabbed and set on fire. Goodermont was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes of the officers’ arrival.
Goodermont’s co-workers told the police that the Simmons had set Goodermont on fire after confronting her at the warehouse. One co-worker reported seeing Simmons and Goodermont talking at the warehouse when Simmons punched Goodermont, knocking her to the floor. He then poured a liquid on her. Moments later Goodermont was on fire, and Simmons was walking away from her body, the complaint explained.
That co-worker fled, fearing Simmons would do the same to her. Another co-worker reported hearing someone yell “fire,” and “call the ambulance.” The man discovered Goodermont running back and forth while on fire. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and saw Simmons kicking her while she was on the floor. After the co-worker extinguished the fire, Goodermont was motionless. Simmons emerged from the smoke and lunged at the man, with a lighter in his hand, before walking away, the complaint noted.
Goodermont’s boss told police that he thought she was engaged to Simmons, and that she had a black eye in the past that she said Simmons caused. Other co-workers told police that Goodermont had shown them pictures of injuries Simmons inflicted upon her, and that she had recently ended her relationship with him, according to the complaint.
Simmons was arrested near his Bloomington home later that morning, after Bloomington firefighters were dispatched to Simmons’ home on the 5000 block of Nine Mile Creek Circle. Police officers at the scene were informed that Simmons was a suspect in Goodermont’s death that morning.
Neighbors provided a description of a vehicle that left the home prior to officers arriving, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson. That vehicle was found parked nearby, with Simmons inside. He exited the vehicle and was detained by officers, who identified and arrested him on suspicion of arson. He was subsequently transported to St. Paul in connection with Goodermont’s death, Clauson noted.
Simmons had been spotted by some of Goodermont’s co-workers, who went to his residence following her death in St. Paul. They reported that Simmons was yelling, claiming Goodermont was a witch who was killing babies and children, according to the complaint. Simmons had blood on his clothing, soot on his face and singed facial hair and eyebrows at the time of his arrest.
When questioned by St. Paul investigators, he initially claimed his actions were in self-defense, involving a bad group of people. He asked for an attorney and claimed to have received a video of a sexual orgy with a sadistic theme, featuring two men wearing devil masks and holding a baby. He also claimed there was a contract for his life, as he saw something he wasn’t supposed to see. At that point investigators terminated their interview, the complaint explained.
Forensic officers then collected evidence and photographed Simmons, who asked to speak with the investigators again. At that point he waived his right to an attorney. After being shown a photo of Goodermont, he said they dated for 11 years and that she raised his children. He also claimed that Goodermont was a witch and that his actions were to stand up for babies being sacrificed for witchcraft, the complaint noted.
Simmons said he brought the knife and gasoline from his home, and that his actions were premeditated. He also said he stabbed Goodermont multiple times, including in the neck. He claimed that he set his home on fire because there was paranormal activity occurring there and he didn’t want anyone else to move into it, according to the complaint.
He was charged with second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated. If convicted, Simmons faces up to 40 years in prison.
Fire investigators in Bloomington collected evidence last week at Simmons’ home. Any charges related to the fire have yet to be determined as analysis of the evidence continues, Clauson noted.
Goodermont is survived by her three daughters, her parents and a brother, according to her obituary. Her funeral will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Hillside Church in Bloomington, with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Goodermont was a Bloomington Jefferson High School class of 1996 graduate. High school friends have organized a fundraising campaign to benefit her children, which is available online at tinyurl.com/goodermont.
