A 30-year-old South St. Paul man didn’t get very far when he tried to outrun Bloomington Police officers in a stolen vehicle, in part because it didn’t take very long for an officer to locate him.
Officers were dispatched to Mall of America at approximately 8 p.m. April 3, following a report that a stolen license plate had been scanned at a mall entrance. The plate had been reported stolen in Roseville March 28, and surveillance video indicated it was displayed on a Toyota Camry with a missing hubcap, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A patrol officer in the vicinity was quick to respond, locating the vehicle as the suspect navigated the fourth level of the mall’s east parking ramp. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the ramp, but the suspect drove off, exiting the ramp and heading south on 24th Avenue, Utecht said.
The pursuing officer attempted a PIT maneuver, which appeared to prompt the suspect to pull over, but he instead continued traveling south past Killebrew Drive. The pursuit didn’t last long, however, as the driver turned into the Cedar Bridges apartment complex and abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motion. It crashed into a concrete barrier as the suspect fled west on foot with the officer in pursuit, Utecht explained.
The officer lost sight of the suspect during the chase, but the man was soon located hiding in bushes, where he was arrested without further incident, Utecht noted.
The Camry turned out to be stolen, as well. It was reported stolen in St. Cloud on March 22, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer on foot.
A search of the vehicle turned up two additional license plates, including one that had been reported stolen in Minneapolis, as well as a plate which hadn’t been verified as stolen and was licensed to a vehicle in St. Paul, Utecht said.
Sexual assaults
A 24-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested following a report that he grabbed a female inside Mall of America.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct following the incident, which was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. April 1.
The victim, a 24-year-old Florida woman, said she had been eating at the mall by herself when the suspect approached her. He struck up a conversation and was complimentary toward the woman, whom he did not know, and eventually asked to hug her, according to Utecht.
The man eventually left, and when the woman got up to leave, the suspect approached her again, asking to connect with her through social media. The woman reported that she ignored him and continued walking, and he responded by grabbing her buttocks. She yelled at him, which drew the attention of others in the mall, and he quickly walked away, Utecht explained.
Following the woman’s report, surveillance video at the mall showed the man running through the mall while looking over his shoulder. He made his way to the mall’s Metro Transit station and boarded a bus. Metro Transit Police officers were able to track down the bus and found the suspect still on board, prompting his arrest, Utecht said.
Two days later, a 35-year-old Elk River man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following an incident at a Bloomington hotel where he and other members of a single-parents group were staying.
Police officers were dispatched to Renaissance Hotel, 5500 American Blvd. W., at approximately 12:45 a.m. April 3 following a report that a 38-year-old Elk River woman had been sexually assaulted. Officers spoke with the woman, who said that she was one of several members of the group staying at the hotel. The group had dinner and drinks earlier in the evening, and the woman was sharing a room with others from the group, according to Utecht.
The victim said she had been asleep in a room when she awoke to the suspect touching her body. She didn’t say anything initially, and pretended to remain asleep. The suspect began to penetrate her with his fingers, at which point a 47-year-old woman entered the room. The suspect hastily exited the room, saying he was going to go outside to smoke a cigarette, Utecht explained.
The victim then told the woman what had just occurred. When the suspect returned to the room, the women confronted him, at which point he exited the room again. The women then called the police, Utecht said.
The suspect was nowhere to be found when officers arrived, but Elk River police officers checked his home address and found him there shortly before 5 a.m., resulting in his arrest, Utecht noted.
Feuding parents
A late-night argument resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old West St. Paul man at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Microtel Inn & Suites, 801 E. 78th St., at approximately 4:50 a.m. April 2. The victim, a 31-year-old Minneapolis woman, told the police she had been arguing with the suspect all night in a hotel room, despite the presence of their three children. She said the argument turned violent in the bathroom as he pushed her in the chest then grabbed her throat and began choking her, Utecht said.
She was able to push him away and returned to the bedroom, where she laid down in hopes the suspect would calm down. But he continued to yell at her, and the duo soon returned to the bathroom. She said he pushed her again, and she fell backward into the bathtub, hitting her head. She attempted to leave the hotel room, but he blocked her from doing so, prompting her to return to a bed, Utecht explained.
The yelling continued, and this time the suspect allegedly threw water on the woman and their children. He was knocking items onto the floor when the woman dashed to the door, exited and ran to the lobby for help, Utecht said.
The suspect eventually followed her to the lobby, and officers found him there. He claimed they had only been arguing, but after speaking with the victim in the hotel room, the suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic strangulation and fifth-degree assault, according to Utecht.
