Bloomington’s plan to fund civic improvements through a local sales tax in 2023 won’t be happening any time soon thanks to the failure of a tax bill to make it out of St. Paul this year, so the city used that extra time to assess the interest of residents in pursuing the funding mechanism.

Known as a local option sales tax, the plan would add a nickel to every $10 spent on taxable purchases in the city. Projections in the spring suggested the additional sales tax would raise approximately $11 million annually, with an estimated 75% of that funding coming from non-resident spending in the city.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments