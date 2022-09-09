Bloomington’s plan to fund civic improvements through a local sales tax in 2023 won’t be happening any time soon thanks to the failure of a tax bill to make it out of St. Paul this year, so the city used that extra time to assess the interest of residents in pursuing the funding mechanism.
Known as a local option sales tax, the plan would add a nickel to every $10 spent on taxable purchases in the city. Projections in the spring suggested the additional sales tax would raise approximately $11 million annually, with an estimated 75% of that funding coming from non-resident spending in the city.
Projects that benefit from a local sales tax must provide a regional benefit and, if approved by the state, would require approval of Bloomington voters before the tax would be implemented. With no tax bill authorizing the pursuit of the sales tax, voters won’t see any such question on their November ballot.
The duration of the sales tax would be determined by how many projects are approved, with the funding supporting both project costs and financing costs associated with them.
Projects the sales tax were proposed to benefit were upgrades and renovations at the Bloomington Ice Garden, improvements and a new clubhouse at Dwan Golf Course, an expansion of the Bloomington Center for the Arts and a new building to replace both the city’s community center and public health offices.
The golf course improvements were removed from the respective bills being considered by the Minnesota House and Senate during the 2022 session, according to a council memo.
The price tags associated with each project ranged from $15 million for the golf course to $70 million for construction of a public health facility that would serve as the replacement for Creekside Community Center.
“The legislature was not able to come to an agreement with the governor and complete its work. There was no tax bill,” City Manager Jamie Verbrugge told the council. Inaction in St. Paul means the city will likely pursue the sales tax again as part of its 2023 legislative agenda, he noted.
In the meantime, the city initiated a resident survey to gauge sentiment toward the city’s plan to fund improvements with sales tax revenue. The Morris Leatherman Company conducted the survey, and CEO Peter Leatherman outlined the survey findings during the Bloomington City Council’s Aug. 29 meeting.
The survey featured more than 40 questions, was conducted by telephone and included 400 randomly selected residents who were contacted between July 27 and Aug. 11, according to Leatherman.
The margin of error using a sample size of 400 is 5% in 95 out of 100 cases. The accuracy is based upon the sample size, not a percentage of the population, he noted.
The survey included questions about how residents feel about their community. In asking residents to rate the quality of life in Bloomington, 92% gave it a favorable rating versus 8% who rated it unfavorable, Leatherman said.
A favorable rating includes responses of excellent and good. Prior to the pandemic, the normal rating for excellent in Minnesota was just under 20%. “The pandemic has made people less enthusiastic about everything,” Leatherman explained.
The median excellent rating is at 11% in surveys conducted during the past two years, yet 26% of Bloomington respondents to Leatherman’s survey rated the quality of life in Bloomington as excellent, he noted.
The value residents receive for their Bloomington property tax dollars – where the rubber hits the road – was favorable according to 73% of residents, while 20% rated the value unfavorably, according to Leatherman.
The survey looked at resident use of park and recreation amenities. Of the 400 residents surveyed, 82% said their household uses a neighborhood park, and more than 90% rated neighborhood parks favorably, Leatherman said.
The use of specific amenities was lower, with 55% of households saying they use the Bloomington Aquatic Center, 54% saying they use the Bloomington Center for the Arts, 45% saying they use Creekside Community Center, 43% saying they use Dwan Golf Course and 39% saying they use the Bloomington Ice Garden.
The amenities at the bottom of the survey, Dwan and the Ice Garden, had the highest unfavorable ratings of those who use them, with 20% of golf course users rating the facility unfavorably and nearly 25% of Ice Garden users rating it fair or poor, indicating an awareness among users that there’s a need for improvements, Leatherman said.
Do Bloomington residents support funding improvements to the facilities with a half-cent sales tax? The strongest support is for a health and wellness center that would replace the community center and public health building. The proposal is supported by 76% of residents. An arts center expansion is supported by 72% of residents. Improvements at the golf course are supported by 62% of residents while the Ice Garden improvements are supported by 58% of residents, Leatherman explained.
Strong opposition to the projects ranged from 7% to 15%, he noted.
If the sales tax proposal would have been on the ballot in November, there is “a very good chance all four would have passed,” he said.
A local option sales tax allows residents to vote in favor of or in opposition to each project being considered.
Does the fact that approximately 75% of sales tax revenue is generated by non-residents improve support for funding the projects through a local option sales tax? About two-thirds of residents said that they are more likely to support the projects, although 8% said they were somewhat or much less likely to support the projects through the additional sales tax, according to Leatherman.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter asked why residents would oppose funding projects with revenue that comes from outside the city. Leatherman said the survey didn’t include a follow-up question asking why, but his hypothesis was that it’s a parochial response by residents who want to take care of their city without outside help.
Other surveys asking similar questions typically have a 5-10% response in opposition of such a proposal. If the response from Bloomington residents were higher than the norm, it would have warranted a follow-up question, he noted.
Other data
The survey included residents who live in cellphone-only households, residents who live in landline-only households and residents who have both phone services. In Bloomington, 52% of households rely upon a cellphone only, while 11% of households rely upon a landline only, Leatherman said.
The typical resident has lived in the city for just under 10 years, with 24% having lived in Bloomington for less than 5 years and 29% having lived in Bloomington for more than 20 years, according to Leatherman. The median age of residents is about 46, with 26% of residents between 18-34 and 40% over 55. Households with children or seniors each accounted for 28% of the population, Leatherman added.
Homeowners account for 71% of residents, and their self-assessment of their home value put the median values at approximately $320,000. Residents identifying as Democrats accounted for 43% of the city, while Republicans accounted for 37%, with 18% saying they were independent voters. Residents identifying as conservative accounted for 39% of the city, with 32% identifying as liberal and 28% identifying as moderate.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
