The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a Hennepin County District Court ruling prohibiting the placement of a Bloomington Charter amendment by residents seeking a second vote on ranked-choice voting.

There will be no change in November’s municipal elections, the city announced May 25, following the Supreme Court ruling.

