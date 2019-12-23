Colleen Ronnei, founder of Change the Outcome, discusses the impact a Bloomington Crime Prevention Association grant will have upon her organization during an award ceremony Nov. 14 at Bloomington Civic Plaza. Change the Outcome is a nonprofit formed in 2017 to educate young adults and communities about important aspects of opioid use and the disease of addiction through a 40-minute documentary and a panel discussion in communities around the state, including Bloomington. The association awarded $106,000 in grants to 16 organizations with the proceeds from its summer Book ‘Em used book sale, an annual fundraiser that began in 1992. Organizations that received grants from the association provide programs and mentoring for youth, after school activities, homelessness prevention, transportation, elder advocacy and education programs for the disabled. The Bloomington Police Department received grants for several of its programs, including a new recovery assistance program, and the Bloomington Optimist Club received a grant for its annual Halloween program. A list of grant recipients is available online at bcpamn.org. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
