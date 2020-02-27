Minnesota will join the national political frenzy next week as Bloomington voters will be welcomed to their polling locations for a presidential nomination primary.
March 3 is Super Tuesday across the United States, with 14 states holding presidential primary elections. For the Republican Party, there’s not much suspense. For the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, several candidates are vying for the party’s nomination to face Pres. Donald Trump in November. Much like a city council or governor’s election, residents across the state are welcome to visit their polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and cast a ballot for their preferred presidential candidate.
The presidential primary replaces the straw poll that had been part of the party caucuses held earlier this week. The switch to a primary was made following the 2016 caucuses that saw overflow crowds descending upon many caucus locations due to interest in the straw poll.
The presidential primary will be conducted similar to other elections in Bloomington, with one distinction. Voters will be issued a ballot after designating the party for which they intend to cast a ballot. The non-verbal designation of a voter’s party will be done by marking a box on a form collected by an election judge, who will in turn issue a receipt that will tell the ballot judge whether the voter receives a Republican or DFL ballot. The ballot will be issued in a folder that is not color coded or otherwise identifying of the party the voter has selected, according to Bloomington City Clerk Janet Lewis.
To be eligible to vote, a Bloomington resident must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, a resident of Minnesota for 20 days prior to the election and finished with all parts of any felony sentence. Voters may not be under a court-ordered guardianship where the court has revoked voting rights, and may not be ruled legally incompetent by a court of law.
Voters who are not registered in their Bloomington precinct may register and vote at the polls. To register, voters must present one of several forms of identification with their name and current address at their polling place. Accepted forms of identification include a Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or identification card, or a receipt for the application. Also accepted are U.S. passports, military identification cards and tribal identification cards.
A valid registration in the same precinct under a previous name or address, or a notice of late registration sent by the county auditor or city clerk, is also accepted.
A registered voter in the precinct may vouch for an unregistered voter by providing a signed oath.
Photo identification with a voter’s former address, when presented along with a rent statement or utility bill from the voter’s new precinct address, will be accepted for Election Day registration. The utility bill must be issued during the 30 days prior to Election Day.
Advance voting continues through March 2. Advance voting at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, began Jan. 17. The final days are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.
A map of the precincts, the polling places and their addresses are available through the city’s website. The Secretary of State’s website will identify which precinct Bloomington residents live in. The information is available online at tr.im/map2020.
General Bloomington election information is available online at tr.im/votinginfo.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.