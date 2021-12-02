Kassie Caron
The Holy Angels senior forward had a career-high 41 points in an 83-41 win over Eastview at St. Thomas Academy Nov. 27. She opened the season with 19 points in a 74-67 loss to Roseville in the opener of the tournament Nov. 26.
Ashlee Burchette
The Kennedy junior had an impressive start to the season with the girls basketball team at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline. She had 21 points in a 44-39 loss to Park Center Nov. 26, followed by a 24-point performance in a 52-42 win over Farmington Nov. 27 to help the Eagles to a 1-1 start.
Brianna O’Donnell
The UW-Superior senior forward and Richfield high alum was named the UMAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performance against Saint Benedict, a 61-54 loss Nov. 23. She had 10 points on 43%shooting from the floor for the 1-4 Yellowjackets. She made all four free throws to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 17 minutes on the floor.
Ricky Nelson
The Holy Angels senior forward leads the 2-0 Stars with 8 points, including 6 goals after tallying 4 goals on 13 points during all of the 2020-21 season (19 games).
Henry Lechner
The Holy Angels freshman and Bloomington native has 7 points in two games for the Stars. He opened the season with 1 goal and 4 assists in a 9-0 win over Rochester Lourdes Nov. 24 before adding a goal and an assist in an 8-2 win at Rochester Century Nov. 26.
Kaden Feltmann
The Southwest Christian/Richfield sophomore scored the eventual game winner in a 3-1 win over Anoka in a game played Nov. 27 at Richfield Ice Arena.
