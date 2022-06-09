Jefferson football staff will lead a free summer flag football league on Sunday evenings on the Jefferson turf field, open to all Bloomington kids entering grades 6-8 in the fall. No registration required, show up at 7 p.m. and will be done by 8 p.m. Dates are June 12 and 19, July 10 and 17. Contact head coach Tim Carlson at tcarlson@isd271.org for more information.
BAA soccer, football registration open
Bloomington Athletic Association registration is now open for soccer and flag/tackle football. Soccer registration is open through July 15
Soccer is open to boys and girls from ages 4 through 12th grade with the season running from Aug. 1 to Oct. 8. Mites season is Aug. 8 to Oct. 6 and Mini-Mites season is Aug. 13 to Oct. 8. Mini-Mites and high school are co-rec all other levels offer boys and girls leagues. Referees are needed for soccer and the pay is $35-$45 per game. Training begins in July.
Flag football is open to kindergartners through fourth grade with a season from Aug. 20 to Oct. 10. Tackle football is offered to third through eighth grade with a season from Aug. 1 through mid-October. Scholarships are available but only before registration is complete. Contact the sport commissioner for details about a scholarship. BAA will no longer provide football pants. They are available for purchase during registration otherwise pants need to be black and new jerseys need to be returned at the end of the season. Info at baaonline.org.
MNUFC Academy tryout
The next Minnesota United Academy (U15-19) tryout is set for June 13-15 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Tryouts are 10 a.m. to noon. Info: mnufccamps.sportsngin.com
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
