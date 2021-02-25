BAA sign-ups
Bloomington Athletic Association, the volunteer-driven and community-based sports organization established in 1954, has opened registration for the spring season.
BAA continues to look for volunteers throughout the organization, including coaching and various board positions.
Volleyball registration is open through March 1. Teams are based on age and is open to girls in grades 3-12 and co-rec (boys and girls) in 9th-12th grades with a fee of $100. The season will begin in mid-March. Grades 3-5 will meet Tuesday and Friday from 6:40-7:40 p.m. between Westwood, Valley View or Oak Grove elementary schools. No playoffs are scheduled. Participants are responsible for their own shoes, knee pads, hand sanitizer, a water bottle and gym shorts. BAA will provide a T-shirt/jersey and coaches will have volleyballs. Info: baaonline.org
BAA college scholarships
The Bloomington Athletic Association is offering college scholarships to high school seniors in Bloomington. Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA or higher, live in Bloomington and fulfill application requirements including BAA participation and volunteering. Deadline to apply is April 23. Info at baaonline.org.
Skyhawks sports
Kids in Bloomington have the opportunity this spring to participate in various sports through Bloomington Public Schools and Skyhawks Sports Academy at Olson Elementary School, Olson Middle School or Oak Grove Middle School. Programs include soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, cheerleading, multi-sport (basketball, flag football and soccer), with seasons running at various times from Feb. 12 to May 26. Costs range from $55-89 and are open from kids 2-12. Info: bloomington.ce.eleyo.com.
Softball sign-ups
Bloomington’s adult softball leagues open registration for new teams Monday, Feb. 22. Registration for the new season closes April 2 with play starting April 19 (barring weather). Info: blm.mn/adultsoftball.
Golf league registration
Dwan Golf Course has many league options to choose from for the 2021 season, including the Dwan Men’s Club (dmcgolf.org), women’s, Early Birdies, Born Again Jocks, couples and singles leagues. Info: blm.mn/dwan-leagues.
To include an item for Sports Shorts email Sports Editor Jason Olson at jason.olson@apgecm.com or reach out on Twitter @SunSportsJason or @Jason0lson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.