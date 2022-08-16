Bears win multiple state titles

Bloomington Youth Lacrosse capped off a fantastic summer with two teams earning state championships to close out the summer on a high note.

Bloomington Bears 10U girls lacrosse team

 

Members of the Bloomington Bears 10U girls lacrosse team pose with their awards and the Minnesota Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association Tournament Champions banner. Front row from left: Claire Rickert, Ava Wenger, Megan Delarwelle, Aleyha Hanson, Baylee Brophy and Meghan Harris.

Top Row from left: Memphis Beal, Grace Boyum, Kaiya Hammond, Azzie Heston, Emery Lind, Jasmine Burns, Abby O’Keefe, Danielle Clark and coach Cayla Jungwirth.

Not pictured: Coach Anna Gaul
Bloomington Bears 12UB lacrosse

Members of the Bloomington Bears 12UB lacrosse team from left include Aidan Shelley, Andrew Conner, Austin Steger, Ben Raabe, Calvin Morrissey, Carter Savatdy, Charlie Comstock, Charlie Laughlin, Colby Dove, Cullen Van Brunt, Donovan Klin, Evan Rathsabandith, Gavin Egan, Harrison Hudson, Jake Sniegowski, Lane Wagner, Luke Boyum, Max Marcy, Max Berard, Nathan Aufdencamp, Nick Ruppert, Sean Mulcahy, Sully Stommes and Vincent Olson. Not Pictured: Trevor Budz. Coaches in the back from left are Roman Hauch, Tait Christensen and Owen Baker. Coach Sam Wallace is not pictured. 

