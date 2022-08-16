Bears win multiple state titles
Bloomington Youth Lacrosse capped off a fantastic summer with two teams earning state championships to close out the summer on a high note.
The U12 boys captured the 12B title on July 31 by winning all three bracket games in overtime. The team qualified for bracket play after finding success in pool play (2-1) one day earlier.
Bloomington topped Waconia in the quarterfinal and Mendota Heights in the semifinal by the same 4-3 scores before pulling out a 5-4 victory over Hudson, Wisconsin in the final.
BYLA president Jon Harris said the team really came together this season after not having much success on the field in 2021. “They worked through a lot of the challenges for this year including new coaches who are alumni of the Jefferson and Kennedy programs,” Harris said while being coached by high schoolers Roman Hauch, Tait Christensen, Owen Baker and Sam Wallace.
Wallace is one of the all-time great divers at Jefferson and was an all-section and all-conference lacrosse player for the Jaguars.
The association was searching for a coach when a parent on his daughter’s U10 team said her nephew, Wallace, might be interested. Harris recalled coaching Wallace back in 2010-11 on his first BYLA team, bringing back a flood of memories from that first season.
The U10 girls team found itself in a similar spot to the 12U boys team, struggling to find success on the field in 2021. “I don’t know if they won a game all year with a lot of young players but they have a great group of parents which is a consistent theme in the association,” Harris said. “And one thing I discuss with coaches/parents/players is that our mission is to have fun, compete and get better. Not focusing on winning because that is a byproduct when all three come together.
“Last year was a learning experience for everybody and this year we had the coaches go off to college so we were looking around and found Anna Gaul and Cayla Jungwirth.”
Gaul and Jungwirth are alumni of the Jaguars program while Kennedy’s Athena Award recipient and 2022 graduate Susie Monson and soon-to-be senior Kaysawn Carlson coached the 8U girls’ program while Ella Graff, a standout Jefferson player is a coach for the 12U girls program. Two Holy Angels alumni coached the 8U boys this summer.
Harris said the association continues to find ways to make up for a 40% decrease in participation, in pre-COVID by helping introduce younger players to the game at an earlier age.
“COVID did a number on youth sports and we were really down after two years of cancellations but we’ve seen a jump [in participation] year-over-year,” he said. One way they introduced the game to the kids was through the Bear Cubs program to 6-8 year-olds at Jefferson on Saturday mornings in April and May.
A major fundraiser for the association in the past was the Bait Bucket tournament but the pandemic stopped it from happening in recent years. On top of the pandemic challenges from the last two years, finding enough volunteers to help organize and run the event was a huge challenge. “It’s a huge lift but we’ve been able to do it,” he said. “We are looking at other ways to [raise funds] through clinics with the high school teams or another creative way maybe with a college team scrimmaging in the community with a free clinic to make it more of an event for the community.”
