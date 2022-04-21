Returning state experience in the sprints, hurdles and vault will power team scores in 2022
After finishing second in the Metro West Conference Championships last spring without three of its best athletes, Jefferson boys track and field should improve on that finish this spring.
A senior group, including conference sprints champ Austin Chroup, along with state pole vaulter and 110-meter high hurdler Jeremiah Boyd return with sprinter Aedan Bertrand and distance specialists Gabe Meier and Zach Studdiford.
Boyd, an accomplished obstacle course competitor, finished second in the pole vault and 110 hurdles at the Section 3AA meet.
Head coach Jon Leverenz anticipates big things from junior sprinter Max Clark and junior distance specialist Adam Lueth, along with sophomore thrower David Schiller.
Sophomore Tevin Eske appears ready to score big team points as a sprinter and jumper.
Given how the cross country team reached the state meet in the fall, Jefferson should be strong in the middle and distance events. Lueth and Ian Klein placed second and seventh, respectively in the conference championship to help the Jaguars edge Orono by four points. Lueth, Klein and Mason Young finished top-19 at sections to show their ability to compete with the elite runners in the area.
This is the final season for spring assistant coach Don Verdegan, who splits his time coaching football, robotics and clay target. “He does so much great stuff here at Jefferson,” Leverenz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.