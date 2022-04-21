Returning state experience in the sprints, hurdles and vault will power team scores in 2022

After finishing second in the Metro West Conference Championships last spring without three of its best athletes, Jefferson boys track and field should improve on that finish this spring.

A senior group, including conference sprints champ Austin Chroup, along with state pole vaulter and 110-meter high hurdler Jeremiah Boyd return with sprinter Aedan Bertrand and distance specialists Gabe Meier and Zach Studdiford.

Boyd, an accomplished obstacle course competitor, finished second in the pole vault and 110 hurdles at the Section 3AA meet.

Head coach Jon Leverenz anticipates big things from junior sprinter Max Clark and junior distance specialist Adam Lueth, along with sophomore thrower David Schiller.

Sophomore Tevin Eske appears ready to score big team points as a sprinter and jumper.

Jeremiah Boyd hurdles
Jefferson's Jeremiah Boyd is back after competing at the state meet in the hurdles and pole vault.

Given how the cross country team reached the state meet in the fall, Jefferson should be strong in the middle and distance events. Lueth and Ian Klein placed second and seventh, respectively in the conference championship to help the Jaguars edge Orono by four points. Lueth, Klein and Mason Young finished top-19 at sections to show their ability to compete with the elite runners in the area.

Jeremiah Boyd
Jefferson's Jeremiah Boyd looks to clear the bar in the pole vault at the state meet last June. He has a chance to go even higher this spring.

This is the final season for spring assistant coach Don Verdegan, who splits his time coaching football, robotics and clay target. “He does so much great stuff here at Jefferson,” Leverenz said.

