Four skaters with three points each including Lane, Jost with six points each to lead the way

Four games into the 2019-20 schedule, Kennedy boys hockey was competitive in each contest, despite losing each game by two goals, including three times by 4-2 scores.

Kennedy’s Tyler Jost, left, tries to edge around a Mound Westonka skater during the Dec. 3 game at BIG.

Last Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Delano at the Bloomington Ice Garden found the Eagles leading 2-1 thanks to Jonny Lane’s power-play goal just over three minutes into the second period. It was his second goal of the game with Tyler Jost setting up both goals. 

Jost and Lane hooked up four goals over the previous two games.

The Tigers responded with three unanswered goals, despite being outshot 24-20. 

Kennedy goaltender Peter Vodovnik protects the side of the net during the Dec. 3 non-conference game against Mound Westonka.

Delano tied the game less than two minutes after the Kennedy captain scored and that 2-2 score stood until Delano’s Bruce Halonen scored what would be the game-winner 49 seconds into the third period. The visitors added an insurance goal inside the final 2:30 of the game.

Two nights earlier Mound Westonka appeared to be in control of the game with a 3-0 lead less than 11 minutes into the game, only to have captain Craig Herman and Jost set up Lane, 13:46 into the period to put the Eagles on the board. Herman and Lane set up Jost for the lone goal of the second period to claw the home team back into the game going into the third period. 

Herman’s turn to score came 3:01 into the third period to tie up the game at 3-3 with the assist coming from Lane.

The Whitehawks scored twice to push the lead back to two including a power-play goal at 7:01 then the insurance goal coming just under 13 minutes into the final period as Mound Westonka outshot Kennedy 6-2 in the third period for a 23-17 edge in the game. The Whitehawks scored twice with the power play while Kennedy went 0-for-4.

Parker Magnuson strides past the Whitehawks defenseman.

Reigning Metro West Conference champion Chaska visited BIG to open the conference schedule against Kennedy on Saturday and skated away with a 12-0 victory as Eagles senior goaltender Peter Vodovnik surpassed the 30-save mark for the third time this season making 31 stops. 

Thirteen different Hawks skaters picked up a point including Bauer Barry with five assists and Jimmy Snuggerud had three goals and one assist.

Kennedy is at Richfield Ice Arena to face the Southwest Christian/Richfield Stars at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 then the following Thursday, Dec. 19 at Hopkins. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Southwest Christian/Richfield

Logan Dosan skates in on the Mound Westonka end of the rink on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Stars are searching for the first win of the season in an 0-4 start following Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Waconia as the team played at Chaska Community Center for the second consecutive game. 

Sophomore Jack Manning, right, waits for a face-off near the Mound Westonka goal during a Dec. 5 game at Bloomington Ice Gardens.

Jackson Olimb scored on the power play late in the opening period with assists from Brady Anderson and Nic Gustafson. The Wildcats scored 18 seconds into the third period to make it a 3-1 game.

Gustafson, a Richfield High School senior scored all four goals in a 6-4 loss at Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 3. 

