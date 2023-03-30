An employee at a Bloomington video game store was insistent that the perpetrator of a robbery wasn’t going to walk away with the cash in the store’s register.
Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to GameStop, 7909 Southtown Center, Suite 309, shortly before 7 p.m. March 21 following the report of the robbery. A 30-year-old employee at the store said the perpetrator had entered the store wearing dark clothing and initiated a purchase. When the employee opened the cash register drawer, however, the transaction changed from a purchase to a robbery, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The man demanded money from the employee, who refused to hand over the register’s cash. The man then grabbed cash from the drawer, and the employee responded by grabbing the man’s arm. Undeterred, the perpetrator grabbed the employee’s arm, freeing the employee’s grip. The employee countered by heading toward the store entrance, blocking the man from leaving, Utecht explained.
The employee tried to grab at the perpetrator’s handful of cash again, and the man responded by trying to bite the employee’s arm. The employee told the man he wouldn’t let him leave until he put the cash back, so the man walked back to the register and appeared to put cash back, Utecht said.
The perpetrator then left the store, running toward the nearby Kohl’s as he left. Although he appeared to put cash back in the register, he did not put it all back, Utecht noted.
Assault arrest
A 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after his girlfriend spent a night sleeping in her car.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 10500 block of Lyndale Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. March 16. Upon arriving, they were met by a 32-year-old woman who detailed the altercation she had with the suspect during the previous evening.
She had returned to their apartment after working and the suspect was not home. When he did return home, he appeared to be intoxicated, and the couple began to argue, Utecht said.
The woman reported that during the argument, the suspect grabbed her wrists and held her down. He eventually let go of her and she attempted to leave the apartment, but he blocked her from doing so initially, then grabbed a sword. The woman fled from the apartment, claiming that he briefly chased her down the hallway with the sword, Utecht explained.
He returned to the apartment, however, and locked her out. She slept in her car, fearing for her safety, and tried to access the apartment that morning. The door was latched, and her boyfriend wouldn’t come to the door and let her in. Fearing for his welfare, she called the police, according to Utecht.
Officers attempted to speak to the suspect at the door of the apartment, but he did not respond. They were able to unlatch the door and enter the apartment, finding the suspect in a bedroom, where he was arrested without incident, Utecht said.
A search of the apartment turned up the sword the woman described, as well as suspected marijuana, he added.
The suspect was booked for second-degree domestic assault, and his booking was enhanced to a felony based upon two prior domestic assault convictions, Utecht noted.
Not a gun
A 19-year-old Janesville, Minnesota, man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after it was mistakenly reported he was waving a handgun at passing vehicles.
Police officers were dispatched to an area near the intersection of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. March 19 after a report that the man had pointed a gun at the occupants of a vehicle, Utecht said.
A 41-year-old Roseville woman said she was a passenger in the vehicle which was stopped at the intersection as the suspect was walking nearby. As he entered a crosswalk, his hat blew off in front of their vehicle. The woman’s husband was driving, and they waited for the man to grab his hat. Despite their waiting for the suspect, he turned around and started yelling at their vehicle. He then grabbed what appeared to be a small handgun and pointed it at the woman. She screamed, and her husband drove off, with no shots being fired, according to Utecht.
The woman provided a description of the suspect, who was wearing a jacket and a red bandanna, Utecht noted.
Officers checking the area found the suspect outside the nearby Fairfield Inn and Suites. When he saw officers in the area, he began to run, but was intercepted on the opposite side of the hotel. He appeared to have removed his jacket, but was still wearing the red bandanna when officers caught up to him south of the hotel, where he was arrested without incident, although he was uncooperative as officers attempted to place him in a squad car, Utecht noted.
His jacket was recovered near the hotel, as well as what appeared to be a handgun. But it turned out to be a folding knife shaped to look like a handgun, Utecht explained.
Besides the report from the Roseville woman, several other callers reported that the man appeared to be pointing a handgun at vehicles in the vicinity, he added.
The suspect was booked for obstructing the legal process in addition to assault.
Plot twist
A 32-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested following a fight with her ex-boyfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 0-100 block of 98th Street West at approximately 1:30 p.m. March 22 after a resident of the building reported that a 33-year-old man had been yelling for help, Utecht said.
According to the victim, he had been watching a movie with the suspect in his apartment, despite no longer having a relationship. When they began to argue, the suspect pulled the victim’s glasses off his face and broke them, leaving a mark on his nose, Utecht explained.
The woman lives in the same building and left his apartment, but returned with a long knife. The victim reported that she held it above her head and threatened to kill him, causing him to fear for his life. After successfully disarming her and setting the knife down, he exited his apartment and began yelling for help, according to Utecht.
The suspect had left the building prior to officers arriving, and officers found her walking west on 98th Street. Having dealt with the woman in the past, they knew she had been uncooperative. When the officers attempted to speak with her, she began yelling and ran toward them. They used a Taser gun to subdue her and take her into custody, Utecht noted.
The victim had cuts on his hands as a result of the confrontation and was treated at the scene by paramedics, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, domestic assault and threats of violence.
