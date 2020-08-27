A stolen vehicle report from Mall of America in Bloomington resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old St. Cloud woman who is accused of carrying approximately $9,000 in counterfeit currency.
The woman was arrested during the afternoon of Aug. 17, minutes after her vehicle exited Mall of America. The vehicle was identified as stolen by a license plate scanner, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Vehicles are typically flagged by the scanners as they enter the mall’s parking areas. Since the scanner identified the vehicle as it was exiting the mall, patrol officers searched the area for a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.
An officer spotted the vehicle as it was pulling into a parking lot on the 1700 block of East American Boulevard. The officer approached the vehicle as the suspect was exiting and walking toward an adjacent occupied vehicle, Bitney explained.
The officer detained the woman until it was verified that the vehicle had been reported stolen on Aug. 7 from a car rental agency in St. Cloud. Following the suspect’s arrest, a search of the vehicle turned up suspected narcotics and a collection of counterfeit bills, including approximately 60 $100 bills, 45 $50 bills and a collection of $20, $10 and $5 bills, according to Bitney.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of counterfeit currency and driving after cancellation. The woman has a history of arrests and convictions associated with counterfeit currency, Bitney noted.
School burglary
There was no sign of forced entry into a Bloomington Catholic school that reported a burglary.
Police officers were dispatched to Nativity of Mary School, 9901 E. Bloomington Freeway, during the morning of Aug. 16, following a report that the building had been burglarized. Evidence of a burglary inside the school included a door and cash box that had been damaged, missing food from a storage area and a missing phone charger. There was also trash inside a can that should have been empty, and it was collected as evidence, according to Bitney.
It was unclear how the perpetrator gained access to the building, but it appeared entry doors to the building had been secured on Aug. 15, suggesting the perpetrator had entered the building prior to it being locked and was hiding inside the building until it was vacant, Bitney explained.
Robbery
A 21-year-old Eagan man thought he was meeting a female friend at her Bloomington residence, but ended up meeting a hammer-wielding 18-year-old Bloomington man who would be arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of 12th Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Aug. 12. They met with the victim, who reported he was communicating with his female friend through text messaging when he was invited to her Bloomington residence, or so he thought.
When he arrived, he was met by the suspect, who emerged from the house as the victim was walking up the driveway. The suspect, with a hammer in his hand, asked the victim what he was doing at the residence. The victim explained that he was there to see his friend as the suspect continued walking toward him, according to Bitney.
The victim began to retreat to his vehicle, and reported that the suspect continued to approach him, asking the victim repeatedly why he was at the residence. He also asked the victim what his shoe size was, and if he had anything in his possession, Bitney said.
The victim was unable to enter his vehicle and drive off, however, and said that the suspect entered his vehicle, taking cash and a cell phone charger, before retreating to the residence. The victim was then able to enter his vehicle and drove down the street before calling the police, Bitney explained.
After meeting with the victim, officers questioned the suspect at the residence. The man did not live there, but claimed that he was the boyfriend of the woman the victim was trying to visit.
The suspect said he thought the victim was stalking a resident of the house, and acknowledged taking contents of the victim’s vehicle, which resulted in his arrest, according to Bitney. Inside the residence officers found a hammer and property the victim reported stolen, Bitney noted.
In an interview with the victim’s friend, she said she was at her parents’ house when she was texting the victim and did not tell him that during their text message exchange, Bitney added.
Fleeing shoplifter
A 20-year-old Grasston, Minnesota, woman tried to flee a police officer in her vehicle following a shoplifting report at the Bloomington Walmart store.
Her attempt at fleeing with approximately $40 in merchandise was unsuccessful.
Police officers were dispatched to the store at approximately noon Aug. 13, after the suspect fled the store with a handful of items. She drove off before an officer was able to respond, but a patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle near the intersection of American Boulevard and Thunderbird Road, according to Bitney.
The officer, seeing one occupant who appeared to match the description of the Walmart shoplifter, initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled over initially, but the driver pulled away as the officer was approaching the vehicle. Another officer responding to the report was pulling up behind the traffic stop, and initiated the pursuit of the fleeing vehicle.
The suspect was driving eastbound at approximately 50 miles per hour as she approached 24th Avenue. Prior to her vehicle reaching the intersection, however, the officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver and prevent the suspect from pulling away. At that point the woman complied with officer commands and was arrested, Bitney explained.
Following her arrest, a search of the vehicle turned up suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and upon booking it was determined she had a revoked driver’s license, Bitney noted. The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, narcotics possession and driving after revocation.
Unwelcome advances
A 44-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and theft.
The suspect was arrested following a report by a 38-year-old Bloomington woman that he had stolen the woman’s laptop computer and had made unwanted sexual advances toward her, Bitney said.
The victim reported that she first met the suspect on Aug. 15. It was unclear how she met the man, but she said that the first time they met, she suspected he was trying to take advantage of her, according to Bitney.
She continued to spend time with the suspect, however, and they went to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 E. American Blvd., where they were using methamphetamines. She reported that the suspect made unwanted sexual advances toward her while they were in the bathroom, which she declined. He eventually left the bathroom and exited the room before the victim exited the bathroom, Bitney said.
The woman stayed at the hotel that night, and returned home the following morning. She received sexual text messages from the suspect that day, and invited him to her residence on the 9400 block of Nicollet Avenue that night.
She said the suspect made unwanted sexual advances toward her again, and continued to do so after being told not to, but eventually stopped. She fell asleep later that night as the suspect was watching a movie on her laptop computer. When she awoke the following morning, the suspect was gone, and her laptop was missing, Bitney explained.
She called the police at approximately 7 a.m. Aug. 17. Police officers were unable to locate him immediately, but the suspect continued to contact the victim. When he indicated he was going to be at Mall of America, the victim forwarded the information to the police, and officers were able to identify and arrest him during the afternoon of Aug. 19, Bitney said.
In addition to being booked on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and theft, the suspect had an outstanding robbery warrant.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
