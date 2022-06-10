A 35-year-old Eagan man left his vehicle running in the parking lot of a Bloomington apartment complex long enough for it to be stolen, and eventually recovered from a Bloomington pond.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to Luxembourg Apartments, 5100 W. 82nd St., shortly after noon May 31. The victim reported he had parked his gray Nissan Rogue in the lot, but that he left it running as he exited the vehicle. He was meeting friends at the apartment complex and had the key fob for the vehicle as he walked away. At that point a 31-year-old New Brighton woman entered the vehicle and drove off, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The victim said that the vehicle left southbound toward Stanley Road, but returned to the parking lot as he was talking to a 911 dispatcher. The driver turned around, however, and drove off again, Utecht said.
A patrol officer in the area spotted the vehicle and attempted to follow it, but the driver was fleeing at a high rate of speed and driving in the wrong direction, prompting the officer to terminate the pursuit as the woman fled west on American Boulevard, Utecht noted.
Another officer in the area spotted the driver as she drove along Norman Center Drive, which was being resurfaced. She clipped a construction worker who was moving cones as she drove through the area. The 49-year-old Henderson man said he tried to move out of the way when he saw the vehicle coming at him, but was struck on the arm by a rearview mirror of the vehicle as he pushed off from the vehicle’s front fender, Utecht explained.
The driver turned west on 84th Street and tried to flee the officer at a high rate of speed, but lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a pond. She was able to exit the vehicle, but was arrested by the pursuing officer, Utecht said.
The woman was booked on suspicion of auto theft, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
Group assault
Four people were arrested following an assault of a 24-year-old Bloomington woman at an apartment she was moving out of.
The suspects include the victim’s ex-girlfriend, a 22-year-old woman, according to Utecht.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Old Cedar Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. May 30. They spoke with the victim, who was upset and appeared to have injuries to her face and eye. She said she was attacked by four people who fled when a man she didn’t know interrupted them with a baseball bat. The foursome left in two vehicles, a red Ford Focus and a U-Haul box truck, Utecht explained.
The victim and her ex-girlfriend initially argued as they were packing the contents of the apartment. The ex-girlfriend was talking on her cellphone when she commented that she would assault the victim if she didn’t start packing correctly, according to the victim. The victim then left, taking her son to a nearby park. They returned to get money for lunch, at which point the three other suspects had arrived at the apartment. They began making insulting comments toward the victim, who responded to them, Utecht said.
One of the suspects then confronted her, pushing the woman. She pushed back in an effort to leave the apartment. At that point the foursome began assaulting her. She attempted to call 911, but they took her cellphone from her and continued assaulting her. The woman feared for her child’s safety during the assault, yelling at the suspects and telling them not to take her child. At that point the unknown man with the baseball bat intervened, prompting the suspects to flee, Utecht explained.
The victim provided the names of the four suspects, and officers searching the vicinity quickly found the U-Haul truck. They conducted a traffic stop and verified the occupants matched the names provided by the victim. Officers located the Ford Focus soon after and found the remaining two suspects, Utecht noted.
All four were arrested on suspicion of assault. The victim’s 22-year-old ex-girlfriend was booked on suspicion of domestic assault while the other suspects – a 46-year-old Fridley woman, a 21-year-old Fridley man and a 19-year-old Fridley woman – were booked on suspicion of fifth-degree assault.
Unsettled argument?
A 42-year-old Savage woman claimed fear prompted her to flee the scene after she struck her 40-year-old boyfriend while he was riding a motorcycle in Bloomington, but the Eden Prairie man told a different story.
Based upon her actions, the woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and hit-and-run.
Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of American Boulevard and France Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. May 28 after a witness reported an SUV had struck a motorcyclist at the intersection and drove away. The witness provided a license plate for the SUV and an officer spotted it near the intersection of American Boulevard and Penn Avenue, Utecht said.
At France Avenue, another officer found the man standing next to his damaged motorcycle. He reported that he had been at a hotel and was arguing with his girlfriend in the parking lot. When he left the hotel, she followed him. When he pulled into a turn lane, she did as well, hitting his motorcycle from behind. The collision damaged the motorcycle, but the man was not injured, according to Utecht.
The man yelled at his girlfriend, who then drove off. Officers spoke with two witnesses at the scene. One verified that the motorcycle was struck from behind while another witness said that the motorcycle made multiple lane changes prior to the incident, and that the woman changed lanes every time her boyfriend did, Utecht explained.
The woman said she left the scene out of fear, and was attempting to call 911 to report the incident when she was pulled over. Despite her claim that the collision was an accident, the witness account of her repeated lane changes in response to her boyfriend’s motorcycle, and her fleeing the scene, gave officers probable cause to arrest the woman, Utecht said.
Cash machine
There wasn’t an issue with his vehicle, but its presence at Mall of America resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Minneapolis man who had 12 warrants, half of which were related to theft using counterfeit currency.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 8 p.m. May 31 after a mall license plate scanner recorded the suspect’s vehicle entering the mall. Using mall surveillance video, security personnel located the suspect’s vehicle in the east parking ramp and provided the suspect’s description to the police. Officers watching the vehicle soon spotted the man approaching his vehicle. As they approached him, he appeared scared, Utecht said.
When asked to identify himself, he didn’t respond. He did present his identification, however, which showed he was the counterfeit currency suspect. Following his arrest, a search of the suspect turned up suspected narcotics and 41 counterfeit $50 bills in his pocket, Utecht noted.
