Acknowledging that the statistics offer little comfort to victims, overall crime across Bloomington decreased in 2022, Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Bloomington City Council at its May 8 meeting.
“Overall crime in the city of Bloomington is still at a four-year low,” Hodges said.
His presentation highlighted areas of decline and early trends in 2023. It also included a plea for additional job applicants, despite his roster being fully staffed, as he expects challenges in filling jobs within his police department will increase in the years to come.
There are different statistical ways the crime reports from the Bloomington Police Department are categorized and disseminated, according to Hodges. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension collects different statistical information than his department uses for internal analysis of criminal activity within the city, he said. Regardless of how it is tabulated, there was a decrease in crime during 2022, he noted.
Not all categories showed a decrease, but there were fewer motor vehicle thefts last year. There were 320 in 2021, and 292 last year, he said, noting that the decrease offers little consolation to victims of vehicle theft.
“We’ve seen a decrease in rapes, robberies, vandalism and weapons offenses,” he added.
There was a sharp increase, however, in the number of driving while impaired arrests in 2022. Last year’s 452 was nearly 100 more than the 359 in 2021, Hodges said.
There were two murders last year, one more than in 2021, and two cases of negligent manslaughter last year, one involving an overdose death, which was two more than in 2021, he noted.
And there were more calls for service in Bloomington’s South Loop District, which includes Mall of America. The mall was partially responsible for that increase, as there were nearly 4,100 calls in 2021, and just over 4,900 last year. Shoplifting and theft are significant reports at the mall, with 1,445 calls in 2021 and 1,685 last year, according to Hodges.
There was also a significant increase in the number of juvenile arrests in Bloomington last year. There were 339 juvenile arrests in 2022, and 231 in 2021, Hodges said.
The department’s Crisis Intervention Team also responded to an increased number of calls in 2022. The increased dispatching of the Crisis Intervention Team did not correspond with an increase in the number of individuals referred to a hospital for an emergency evaluation, which suggests that the team was able to respond to those calls and divert some individuals to other resources, he explained.
Council Member Jenna Carter asked what types of crimes juveniles are typically arrested for and what the process is when a juvenile is arrested.
Weapons offenses, vehicle theft and shoplifting are common crimes juveniles are arrested for in Bloomington, according to Hodges. The city’s juvenile crime is similar to what cities across the metro are experiencing, he noted.
When a juvenile is arrested, the Police Department has two social workers who may be involved in the case, which includes follow-up with the suspect’s family, if the social worker can reach a family member, Hodges said.
For the first three months of 2023, motor vehicle thefts are occurring at a rate that projects an increase in cases by the end of the year, according to Hodges. And there was an increase in the call rate within the South Loop District for the first three months of the year, he noted.
Council Member Dwayne Lowman asked about one statistic that showed a decrease in 2022, arrests for human trafficking. There was one fewer arrest than the prior year, and Lowman asked what accounted for the decrease.
There were 21 such arrests last year, and Hodges thinks that the decrease in arrests was simply a matter of human traffickers evading detection rather than an overall decline in human trafficking. The department didn’t catch as many traffickers last year, but police are employing a strategy that he expects will increase the number of such arrests in Bloomington, he noted, without explaining the department’s current tactics toward investigating such cases.
Council Member Chao Moua asked about the department’s engagement programs. Hodges said the department’s Crime Prevention Unit is active in the community, and that the outreach and events the department hosts at Creekside Community Center are among the most important to him. The senior population wants to know their community is safe, and wants to have a connection to their community. Events at the community center provide a way to make that connection, he explained.
Lowman also asked what impact hosting a World Expo would have on crime in Bloomington. South Loop is the proposed site for the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo.
Hodges said it was difficult to determine how an expo would impact crime across the city, as there hasn’t been a recent World Expo in the United States to analyze.
Council Member Lona Dallessandro suggested major events of the recent past, such as the annual Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota’s Super Bowl, could provide regional data that would show how crime was affected by having major resources dedicated to large gatherings. She asked if hosting an expo would include assistance from outside agencies and resources.
Hodges said the city would have a public safety plan and partner agencies assisting with its implementation during an expo, which may be challenging due to staffing shortages among some agencies.
Employment
The Bloomington Police Department is fully staffed, but there are fewer applicants for police officer positions, according to Hodges.
The department received less than 50 applications during its last round of hiring, lower than the city has received historically, and of those applicants, only 31 met the minimum qualifications for the position.
Bloomington is still better off than some neighboring communities, he noted. Some cities have struggled to get any qualified applicants. Bloomington may be fully staffed now, but it may be challenging to fill its future openings when there’s a wave of retirements in approximately five years, Hodges said.
“We need help recruiting,” he noted, asking residents to recommend the profession to people they interact with who they think would do a good job of carrying out the responsibilities of the job. He directed his comments toward law enforcement’s detractors, too, encouraging them to recommend people they think better represent the community’s values.
Hodges’ plea extended beyond Bloomington’s future needs. He cited Minneapolis as an example of the difficulty in rebuilding a department. The Minneapolis Police Department is approximately 300 police officers short of full staffing, and rebuilding the roster is more difficult than maintaining it, he explained.
“A safe Minneapolis is good for all of us,” Hodges noted.
Hodges thanked the council for funding community-based focus groups to help develop the department’s mission and core values, which have been implemented across the agency in several ways. The department’s mission is to always be respectful while keeping the community safe, he said.
“Respect is what we do.”
Video of Hodges’ presentation is available online at tinyurl.com/58update.
