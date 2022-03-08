In addition to fans returning, girls’ crowned their own state champions for the first time
Richfield freshman Charles Vanier fought back to earn his third-place medal at the 106-pound Class AA state tournament bracket on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Vanier was one of three Spartans wearing Richfield maroon on the mats at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul after the tournament was moved to St. Michael-Albertville for the 2021 state meet.
Seniors Keno Vanier (113) and Josh Dre Paul (285) failed to win a match at state while compiling records of 34-7 and 17-3, respectively. Vanier had a second match after his first-round opponent, Simley’s Brandon Morvari, won his second round match. He pinned Vanier at 2:56 en route to winning the state title at the weight, going 55-3 on the season. Albert Lea’s Logan Davis pinned Vanier in the consolation round at 2:49.
Dre Paul was pinned by Aitkin’s Craig Ashton at 1:48 of their first-round heavyweight match.
Charles Vanier posted a 38-3 record including a 4-1 record over the two-day state meet. Vanier opened with an impressive pin of South St. Paul’s Shane Schwab in 3:50 and won an 8-1 decision against Park Rapids’ Robby Sherk in the quarterfinals to advance to the championship semifinals on Saturday.
Albert Lea’s Michael Olson won a 3-2 decision to send Vanier to the consolation semifinal where he scored a 12-6 decision against Pequot Lakes Parker Zutter. The win pushed Vanier into the medal round where he used a 7-1 decision over Hutchinson’s Logan Schwanz to secure third place. Olson went on to win the state title with a 13-3 major decision in the championship match.
Kennedy junior Zach Greenhouse (24-9) closed out his season at state with a first-round pin by Simley’s Peyton Spychalla in 1:20 at 120 pounds. Spychalla went on to place fourth.
Girls tournament
After approval by the Minnesota State High School League, girls competition was added to the state wrestling tournament meet this year, with 12 weight classes ranging from 100 to 235 pounds.
The girls wrestled on Saturday with championship matches included in the boys championship session. At 100 pounds, Simley seventh-grader Charli Raymond defeated Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore with a 10-0 major in the final. Forest Lake sophomore Aspen Blasko won the 107 pound title with a pin of Fridley’s Olivia Sackor; Owatonna’s Rian Grunwald won the 114 pound title with a 10-2 major over Aitkin’s Madelyn Storhmayer; Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke defeated Ortonville’s Brooklyn Conrad with a 5-2 decision at 120 pounds. At 126 pounds, Shakopee’s Joel Makem defeated Park Center’s Rodiat Adeduntan with pin and Hastings’ Skylar Little Soldier pinned Bemidji’s Kylie Donat at 132 pounds. Apple Valley’s Grace Alagbo pinned Bertha-Hewitt’s Abby Ervasti at 145 pounds; Edison’s Shean’Areial Miller scored a 12-5 decision against New Ulm’s Elizabeth Dake at 152 pounds; Northfield’s Ella Pagel pinned Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki at 165 pounds; Myia Teeselink of Chisago Lakes pinned Humboldt’s Chae Nay Htoo at 185 pounds and Centennial’s Isabelle Huss pinned South St. Paul’s Ella George in 11 seconds for the fastest pin of the tournament, coming in the 235-pound final.
