Strong start leads to opening loss to eventual runner-up East Ridge, Jaguars rebound with five-game win over Forest Lake before coming up short against Lakeville North
Jefferson’s first trip to the state volleyball tournament in over two decades included a win and two losses. That win came in a 3-2 comeback win over Forest Lake in the consolation semifinal on Nov. 11. A day earlier the tournament began with a 3-1 loss to unseeded East Ridge in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals Nov. 10 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Jefferson student body and faculty gave the Jaguars a special send-off Nov. 9 before the team went through one final team practice leading up to the annual state tournament banquet.
“It’s a big week for us,” Jaguars coach Crystal Dohlman said the day before the state quarterfinal. “The girls are super excited. I’m not sure if it has sunk in as a coach.”
The Jaguars (19-12) were not one of four seeded teams in the Class AAAA bracket as the tournament added a class this season.
“There’s a lot of competition on a big stage and we’re new to it,” Dohlman said as the pressure of expectations was not on the shoulders of the Jaguars, as they eventually placed sixth.
Playing on the Xcel Energy Center floor meant getting used to a surface different from the typical hardwood and competing in a spacious 19,000 seat arena is vastly different from the high school gyms the team is used to. “We changed our warm-up a little bit to fit the time we have. Our goal [was] to get there early and take it all in.”
As for the crowd, Dohlman was impressed by the turnout in the student section, especially for their energy Nov. 10 when many dressed in the all-white theme. That same theme carried over to the next two matches as the students came back for the following two matches.
“They stayed loud and obnoxious,” the Jaguars coach said, as she wondered how many fair-weather fans would stick with the team to the end of the tournament.
Senior Cassie Sieling was named to the Wells Fargo All-Tournament Team after doing what she has done during her time with the Jaguars as a multi-talent leader who is willing to make the tough digs, beat a block with a wicked attack, or serve with the best.
“She’ll leave a huge hole in the front row, back row for us with her relentless effort,” Dohlman said of Sieling, who finished her senior season with 366 kills, 64 assists, 43 aces, 382 digs, 41 serve receives, 12 blocked shots and 36 block assists in 97 sets placed.
Sieling had 60 kills, 44 digs and 53 serve receives in the three-state tournament matches. She had a season-high 26 kills against Forest Lake.
She expects to graduate from Jefferson in December with her sister Ellie Sieling as the two plan to get an early start with NCAA Division II volleyball powerhouse Concordia University-St. Paul.
Quarterfinal
The Jaguars won the opening set against No. 3 East Ridge in convincing fashion 25-11, giving their supporters plenty of reasons to stand up and cheer.
East Ridge took the next two games 25-17 and 25-21 for a 2-1 lead heading into the decisive fourth game. Jefferson led 6-2 early in the final game, pushing it 10-5 and eventually 24-19 to have five game-points. The Raptors went on a 5-0 run tie it up at 24-24 and eventually won the fourth game 28-26.
“The most disappointing part [from the tournament] was not taking East Ridge to five [sets],” Dohlman said. “We had six chances [to win the fourth set] and that’s really hard for me, mostly because for me as a coach I didn’t have a fix for us. It was a matter of us putting the ball on the court and we didn’t do that.”
Jefferson hit .168 as a team with three hitters finishing with at least 14 kills. Cassie Sieling led the team with a triple-double with 18 kills, 15 serve receptions and 14 digs. Melanie Meyer added 15 kills, 18 serve receptions, a team-high 15 digs and two blocks. Ellie Sieling had 14 kills, 13 serve receptions, nine digs and eight assists. Setter Olivia Opstad had 45 assist assists to go with three block assists, one kill and one ace.
East Ridge countered with 11 kills from Camyrn Greenwald and 10 kills each from Mikayla McDougall and Hadley Burger. Macey Spolidoro had 44 assists. The team had four players with at least 17 serve receptions.
Consolation
Forest Lake took a 2-0 lead winning the opening games by the same 25-21 score as Dohlman admitted her team came out with their collective heads down from the loss to East Ridge the previous day.
“It’s hard to turn around from a hard loss like that to play again,” she said. “I was pretty confident in our skill level regardless of who we played and give Forest Lake credit, they rocked it against Eden Prairie.”
Jefferson led 20-17 in the first game but the Rangers closed it out on an 8-1 run.
Jefferson led 2-0 in the second game but Forest Lake took a 3-2 lead and never looked back as the Jaguars tied it up at 5-5 but couldn’t get back in front on the scoreboard. Jefferson narrowed the lead to 23-20 on consecutive kills from Cassie Sieling.
Jefferson took control in the third game, like Forest Lake did in the previous game, this time taking a 2-1 lead and never looked back to extend the match. The Jaguars took a commanding 21-11 lead and closed out the fourth game with a Meyer kill on the sixth game-point.
“Once they got it back in the third game, I knew we could still function to win a volleyball match,” Dohlman said.
The Jaguars’ success carried over to the decisive fifth game building a 10-2 lead then outlasting the Rangers in a 15-11 final.
“It’s something we did all season – played out of their mind they legit scared themselves and for most people, it is the other way around but we had some of that residual backlash from East Ridge where we played not to lose instead of playing to win.”
Consolation final
Jefferson returned to Xcel Energy Center for the Consolation Championship Saturday, where they lost to fourth-seeded Lakeville North 3-1.
A perennial powerhouse, Lakeville North (22-11) won the first and second game by the same 25-21 scores. Jefferson won the third game 25-22 but the Panthers closed out the match by taking the fourth game 25-17.
Jefferson’s top three hitters collected at least 15 kills led by Cassie Sieling with 16 kills followed by Ellie Sieling and Melanie Meyer with 15 kills, each as the team collectively hit .168. Meyer had 29 receptions and 19 digs, both team-highs. Ellie Sieling had 17 digs and 11 receptions. Alvarez finished with 14 digs.
Emma Olson had two aces.
East Ridge would go on to place second to Wayzata 3-1 during Saturday’s championship. The Trojans completed a perfect 33-0 record, including a win over Jefferson to end the regular season.
In Class A, Mayer Lutheran swept Minneota 3-0. In Class AA Sauk Centre topped Jackson County Central 3-1 and in Class AAA Marshall swept Kasson-Mantorville 3-0 to win the respective state titles.
