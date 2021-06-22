Five area athletes compete at state
Jefferson junior Jeremiah Boyd knows a thing or two about going contorting his body.
A parkour expert, Boyd isn’t afraid to compete on the biggest stages as he finished fourth among a field of 65 competitors during the first American Ninja Warrior Junior Edition a few years back.
After missing his sophomore track season, Boyd not only competed in two events at the Class AA state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, but did so against the top performers in the state.
The Section 3AA pole vault champion, Boyd cleared 11 feet, 6 inches at the section finals at Eagan High School June 11 and was second in the 110-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 15.88 seconds, clearing the 39-inch tall hurdles.
At state, Boyd kept up the impressive measurables but placed 16th in the 110 hurdles in 16.07, running from lane 8 in the first of two timed-final heats.
He cleared the pole vault bar set at 12-6 to place 13th among the field of 17. Wayzata’s Jack Helmich cleared 14-6 to win the event ahead of Cambridge-Isanti’s Ethan Hintermeister and Rochester Century’s Nathan Nelson each cleared 14-3.
Boyd credited Prior Lake’s Lane Reetz for pushing him in the section hurdles final as the Lakers senior posted the winning time of 15.32, just over a half-second ahead of Boyd.
“Without [Reetz] pushing me in the lane next to me, I wouldn’t have gone second,” Boyd said as the top two in each event automatically advanced to state plus anyone who beat the qualifying time standard.
“I was super nervous at state but I’ve never raced from the outside [lane] like that.”
He had little time between both events which were at the start of the schedule on Saturday morning and the time between events was even shorter as the girls’ events ran in a separate afternoon session.
Jefferson coach Jon Leverenz said the timing of the events interrupts the rhythm and timing in warm-ups and preparations. “You warm-up and get standards and sets set for the pole vault then you have to go run a race and you get back and then have a little fatigue, a little more adrenaline and your steps are off and the bend you get out of the pole is completely different. It’s really tough.”
Boyd dropped a lot of time since finishing fourth in the event in 19.77 at the April 20 season-opener triangular event on the Jaguars home track.
Boyd equaled his June 4 PR in the pole vault of 12-6, a height set at a June 4 WCC East Last Chance meet in Orono. He hit 11-6 for the first time this season back on May 13 at a quadrangular meet hosted by Chanhassen and placed second at the Metro West Conference Championships two weeks later, clearing 10-9.
“He got the hang of [pole vault] by the end of the season,” Leverenz said. “I was shocked how much he has improved in the hurdles. Jeremiah’s a hard worker and very coachable but the amount he improved is a credit to his hard work and coachability.”
Learning how to three-step between hurdles helped dramatically improve his time in the event.
He began the season competing in four events (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump and pole vault) but focused on his two strongest events after some knee soreness from the triple jump.
Cross-training
Boyd is an accomplished parkour athlete, specifically a big American Ninja Warrior going back to his days training at the Concur Ninja Gym in Eden Prairie. Now he trains and works at the Concur Ninja Gym in Burnsville.
Boyd competed in the first season of the kids’ version of American Ninja Warrior in the 13-14-year-old division, winning his the way to the semifinals while spending a week in Los Angels to film. “It was a cool experience to keep racing and winning,” Boyd said of finishing fourth among the field of 64 competitors.
His favorite obstacle is the lache, which is a bar-to-bar obstacle, while his least favorite is known as vertical limit, which forces competitors to grab a shrinking piece of a ledge to work across a span.
Boyd participates in area competitions and just missed out on applying for the next adult-version of American Ninja Warrior as they dropped the minimum age requirement from 19 to 15. He competes in local gym competitions in the elite division, which is one step above the pro division.
When it comes to translating his parkour background to pole vault and hurdles, Boyd said the mental barrier of going vertical in the pole vault is the biggest thing to overcome and go higher. “Going upside down is the toughest part and the rest is just avoiding the bar if you don’t clear it,” he said. During practice leading up to state, he cleared a bungee cord at 14 feet, thinking it wasn’t more than 12 feet until coach Don Verdegan shared the news with him. “I did notice something was different but I thought the bungee wasn’t set properly.”
Jefferson sophomore distance specialist Megan Lee was 12th out of 16 runners in the 1,600-meter run on Saturday in 5:11.83. STMA junior Alexandra Weimer won the state title in a PR of 4:49.93. Lee came into state after a second-place finish at the Section 3AA meet in a new PR time of 5:10.96. Back in 2019 she finished third in the section race in 5:31.12 and was eighth as a seventh-grader in the event in 2018 in 5:28.34.
Stars represented
Holy Angels senior Jacob Bennett wants to run in college. After talking with a Minnesota State coach, the time to beat to be in consideration for a walk-on spot with the Mavericks was 4:30 in the 1,600 meter run.
Bennett did precisely that, setting a new PR on Saturday, going 4:29.34 to place 11th out of 16 runners. Not used to the quick start, he managed to keep the pace up for the duration of the four laps on the state’s biggest stage.
“I’ve never been one to take a race out quick and it’s hard to react to a race when you are not used to the big stage and once the third lap came around, everyone made their move and that was hard to match,” he said of the race at state. “I made one move to match it and they had a couple more gears that I didn’t have.
“The talent level is unbelievable, this is the best you are going to get in the state and I’ve run a lot of smaller meets, it’s kind of hard to get some great experience.”
He won the Tri-Metro Conference titles in the 800 (2:04.41) and 1,600 events (4:31.50) on May 26 and was second in the 1,600 at the Section 3AA meet (4:35.62) to set the table for Saturday’s success.
The 1,600 race at sections was a different type of race which started with a very slow pace. “When the second lap came around it opened up to something I was comfortable with and was able to get myself in a position to stay in second and the last lap I had it all locked up,” Bennett said. The section champion Gage Smit also won the state title going 4:15.96.
Holy Angels freshman Ashley Fisher ran a new PR in the 100-meter dash of 12.38 to place 10th in the event. She placed second in the section race with a time of 12.63 after going 12.96 in the semifinals at sections. She also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash at sections in 26.75 after setting a PR of 25.82 while winning the Tri-Metro Conference Championship back on May 26.
Richfield PR
Richfield junior Henry Schaefer set a new personal record in the triple jump on Saturday, with a distance of 41 feet, 7 3/4 inches to place 11th out of 16 jumpers. He was one-quarter inch behind Rochester Mayo’s Spencer Pearson for 10th place. Alexandria’s Will Heydt won the title, going 45-4 1/2. Schaefer finished second at the Section 3AA meet, going 40-9, and runner-up at the Tri-Metro championships, with a jump of 40-5 1/2. The Tri-Metro champion was Fridley’s Anthony Borom, who went on to place second on Saturday, going 45-4 1/4, a PR by nearly two feet.
