Baseball fans have a chance to catch the state’s top Junior American Legion teams when Bloomington’s Red Haddox Field hosts the state tournament July 28-31.

The field of eight teams includes Hopkins, Lakeville North, Minneapolis Southwest, Bloomington Blue, Delano, New Prague, Bemidji and Hutchinson.

State junior legion baseball

