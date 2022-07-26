Baseball fans have a chance to catch the state’s top Junior American Legion teams when Bloomington’s Red Haddox Field hosts the state tournament July 28-31.
The field of eight teams includes Hopkins, Lakeville North, Minneapolis Southwest, Bloomington Blue, Delano, New Prague, Bemidji and Hutchinson.
Each Sub-State champion advances to state including Hopkins which defeated Chanhassen 4-2 in Sub-State A on Saturday.
Lakeville North defeated Burnsville 6-4 in Sub-State B; Minneapolis Southwest defeated Waconia 10-8 for the Sub-State C title. Waconia handed Southwest its first loss of the tournament 10-2 on Saturday forcing a Sunday’s winner-take-all final.
Delano won its final three games for the Sub-State D title including two wins over Wayzata on Saturday, 3-2 then 8-5 to advance.
Sub-State E went to New Prague with a 3-0 win over Eastview.
Bemidji went 3-0 to win Sub-State F with a 3-0 win over host East Grand Forks July 18.
Hutchinson scored 45 runs across three games to win Sub-State G with an 18-1 final against Marshall Black on July 21.
State schedule
July 28
Hopkins vs. New Prague 9 a.m.
Lakeville North vs. Delano 11:30 a.m.
Minneapolis Southwest vs. Hutchinson 3:30 p.m.
Bloomington Blue vs. Bemidji 6 p.m.
Elimination game at 8:30 p.m.
July 29
Winner’s bracket Semifinals at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
