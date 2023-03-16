Bloomington Jefferson High School will host the Minnesota State High School League’s Adapted Floor Hockey State Tournament March 17-18.

The wait is worth it for Dakota United

Riley Deutsch of Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville battles two New Prague players for the puck during the state adapted floor hockey CI Division championship game. New Prague won 12-3.

16 teams from across the state will compete in two divisions for state championships, Physically (PI) and Cognitively (CI) Impaired starting Friday afternoon with state quarterfinals played on the gyms at the high school and activity center.

Gabe Imafidon

South Suburban center Gabe Imafidon, left, works the puck away from an Owatonna player during the Jets 10-9 win in the state consolation semifinal Saturday at Jefferson High School. Imafidon is a senior at Jefferson and earned a place on the All-Tournament team for his performance.
Jets huddle

South Suburban Jets co-head coach Aaron Walton, middle, talks over strategy before the consolation semifinal against Owatonna. Co-head coach Chris Tomberlin, left, and assistant coach Bridget Michalek watch on as teammates from left: Max Miketa, Lily Gilbertson, Gabe Imafidon and Helen Olson, attentively listen. 
All-Tournament team

Gabe Imafidon, middle front row, was named to the All-Tournament Team for his role in helping the South Suburban Jets reach the consolation finals March 19.

