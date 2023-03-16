South Suburban center Gabe Imafidon, left, works the puck away from an Owatonna player during the Jets 10-9 win in the state consolation semifinal Saturday at Jefferson High School. Imafidon is a senior at Jefferson and earned a place on the All-Tournament team for his performance.
South Suburban Jets co-head coach Aaron Walton, middle, talks over strategy before the consolation semifinal against Owatonna. Co-head coach Chris Tomberlin, left, and assistant coach Bridget Michalek watch on as teammates from left: Max Miketa, Lily Gilbertson, Gabe Imafidon and Helen Olson, attentively listen.
Bloomington Jefferson High School will host the Minnesota State High School League’s Adapted Floor Hockey State Tournament March 17-18.
16 teams from across the state will compete in two divisions for state championships, Physically (PI) and Cognitively (CI) Impaired starting Friday afternoon with state quarterfinals played on the gyms at the high school and activity center.
Championships will be played at 2:15 p.m. (PI) and 4 p.m. (CI) on Saturday afternoon.
Dakota United captured its fifth overall state title and first since 2016 in the PI Division with a 5-2 win over Brainerd.
In the CI Division, New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan dominated Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville in the championship 12-3 for its first title since 2014.
The South Suburban Jets, which is a cooperative team with students from Bloomington, Richfield, Edina and Eden Prairie, lost to Dakota United in the consolation final 12-2. Jets senior Gabe Imafidon finished with 17 goals to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.
