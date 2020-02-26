Gustafson nets 100th goal against Waconia
Southwest Christian/Richfield senior Nic Gustafson collected his 100th career goal late in the third period of the Feb. 18 4-1 win over Waconia to open Section 2A play at the St. Louis Park rec center.
Gustafson set up classmate Jeremiah Konkel for a short-handed goal less than four minutes into the play-in game, two minutes after the Wildcats scored first.
Jackson Olimb scored the eventual game-winner 1:11 into the second period, with assists going to Cullen O’Connell and Caleb Bendell.
Gustafson found Konkel for an empty-net goal with 31 seconds left to advance to play No. 2 Delano the next night.
Delano jumped to a 2-0 lead 7:25 into the quarterfinal before Olimb scored five minutes later on a power play.
Owen Sommerness and Gustafson set up the goal before Konkel tied the game up 11:10 into the third period at 2-2.
Gustafson and Konkel each had four points in the two section games. Gustafson closes out his high school career with 65 points on 35 assists. Konkel had 36 points on 23 assists and Olimb finishes with 38 points on 23 goals.
Delano’s Trevor Oja scored the game-winner 38 seconds later as the 3-2 score stood until the end as the Tigers outshot Southwest Christian/Richfield 33-20.
Stars goaltender Isaac Haugen made 19 saves in the win over Waconia before turning away 30 shots in the season-ending loss to Delano.
Haugen finishes the season with a 9-5-1 record, a 3.52 goals-against average and a .896 saves percentage. He made 463 saves in 27 games averaging just over 17 saves per game.
