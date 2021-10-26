Redirected penalty kick, turnover goal spark Holy Angels on to state
For a fourth consecutive fall, Holy Angels (13-3-2) won a boys soccer section title and for the second year in a row, it came at the expense of crosstown rival Richfield.
The third-seeded Stars secured not only the Section 3AA title with the 2-0 win over top-seeded Richfield (15-3-1) on Oct. 19 but also retook control of the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy, which goes to the winner of each head-to-head sport.
Holy Angels senior Shalim Montez Hernandez buried the rebound for the opening goal of the game with 11:14 to go in the opening half. Classmate Aidan Smith’s penalty kick was blocked by a diving Carlos Luis Iberra but the rebound bounced to Montez Hernandez, who was crashing the net. Iberra made a sprawling stop diving to his right for the initial save.
“Carlos made that big save but we didn’t cover on the backside,” Richfield coach Mike Harris said.
Smith had a penalty the previous game and decided to go to the opposite way in the final. “Heads up to Shalim for being the first one in the box and a great finish for him,” Smith said. “It was a great sense of relief for us early in the game and to have the game come towards us than have it go toward them.”
One of the objectives for the Stars from the coaching staff was to win the set-pieces and second-ball battles. “We ticked two boxes with one play,” Stars coach James See said. “And that was the message at halftime because Richfield is so good with so much attacking force, we knew we would have to absorb it knowing we would not be with the ball for long stretches, certainly wanted to be in the mix when the opportunities presented themselves.”
Richfield had quality scoring chances but the Stars defense, anchored by All-State fullback Noah Hermanson, was up to the challenge.
“Noah is subtly and quietly the most effective player in Class AA,” See said. “Carter [Hermanson] might be up for Mr. Soccer but look a the subtleties Noah brings to the game everything from bouncing balls to aerial balls to challenging for balls in tight spaces, boxing out, and protecting the ball, he’s so efficient. You want to talk about adaptability, a kid who plays on the edge his entire life, scores the game-winning goal in the state tournament two years ago and when Mr. Soccer goes away gets the call that he will need to play center back. He says ‘OK, coach’ and has not disappointed.”
“Carter gets the stats and flare but Noah is the backbone and is just as important, if not more,” See said.
The Stars doubled the lead to 2-0 with an insurance goal with 10:32 to play in the second half. Benny Solomon was in the right place at the right time as Hermanson intercepted a clearance attempt near midfield. Once Hermanson took control of the ball, he surged up the field with Solomon staying onside until Hermanson calmly led him into the penalty area with a well-timed pass. Solomon finished the play with a shot into the roof of the goal.
“Carter’s a force, he’s so hard to track, shifty and quick off the movement and so that was the plan in the second half to play [closer to the goal], find a moment to press, win the ball and go,” See said about the connection between Hermanson and Solomon to convert on the turnover. Solomon has only played in six matches all season. “He’s been fighting his rear end off for playing time.
“He gave Benny a gift and there was poise from Benny to finish it. He certainly didn’t disappoint.”
Part of that force for Hermanson stems from his ability to run at the defense, hold the ball while his teammates join the attack and distribute the ball off that.
Over the final minutes Richfield earned a corner kick and Rodrigo Castenada appeared to have a step on the last defender but his shot from near the penalty spot sailed wide.
Harris felt his team was nervous at the start but that subsided but not before they trailed 1-0.
“I thought we played good,” he said. “Once we got past that, unfortunately, they got that last goal because it could’ve been fun coming down to the wire.”
At halftime, the message from the Spartans coach was to calm down because they were rushing everything, given the larger field than what they were used to. “We had tons of space to where we were dribbling into trouble too much and boot it. Once we settled down, I thought we took it to them for quite a bit of time in the second half but we had the turnover hurt them.”
Harris felt Castaneda played one of his better games of the season as a forward in the attack.
“He worked to win the ball for us and played that target forward for us against all-state center back in Noah Hermanson and I thought he played fantastically.”
Castaneda had a step on the defense in the closing minutes but his shot sailed just wide of the net to come so close to getting one goal back.
Turning point
Richfield won the regular-season meeting 2-1 Sept. 28, which served as a turning point in the Holy Angels season, according to See.
“Our mentality,” See said as the largest difference from the regular-season meeting. “Out of our five seasons, this group we needed to push the most for growth. They turned a corner two weeks ago. I think it was leadership – COVID’s changed things for kids at least with the social dynamic and the kids rising up to be leaders and saw them evolve.”
Smith was forced to be adaptable, according to See, who pointed to Smith moving around the central midfield from a defensive role to more or a playmaker. “He did it with poise and efficiency today and that was certainly a difference-maker for us,” See said. When Smith was in a more defensive role, Richfield had a tough time breaking through the middle of the field whereas when Smith was in an attack roll, he turned the ball over more than what See would like to see.
The team reassessed its priorities to win five straight matches to return to the state tournament without conceding a goal in section wins over St. Paul Highland Park then Two Rivers (on the Warriors home field) and rival Richfield.
Mr. Soccer
Two seasons after Connor O’Rourke was named Class A Mr. Soccer for his role in helping Holy Angels to the Class A state title, Carter Hermanson was announced the 2020 Class AA Mr. Soccer Minnesota award winner during the state tournament banquet on Sunday at RiverCentre in St. Paul.
Richfield
Back-to-back section finalists, Richfield went from the No. 8-9 seed perennially to a No. 3 and No. 1 seed the last two seasons. This senior class for Richfield was the first group to build up through Richfield Soccer Association. “They changed the culture of the program and now we kind of expect to be here again next year,” Harris said.
Richfield landed three players on the All-State list, including senior midfielder Yulian Rodriguez, senior goalkeeper Carlos Luiz Ibarra and junior defenseman Angel Mendez Lopez.
Mendez Lopez was the top-rated junior defender in the Tri-Metro Conference and has a chance to be a Mr. Soccer Finalist.
“We’re excited about who we have coming but we will have to rebuild the defense and the JV team has one loss in two years,” Harris said as the teams they play are primarily made up of seniors or upperclassmen. “DeLaSalle is seniors every year and before we were eighth-ninth grade and we would through three seniors out there. Now we’ll have one year to build a team. We won’t have to go down and grab a ninth-grader because we will have a senior.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.