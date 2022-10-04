With 13 wins in the books, attention sits on section tourney

Riding a 13-match winning streak, Holy Angels girls tennis is coming into section play right where coach Steve Werle wants to see them, playing their best tennis of the season with a real chance to make noise in a crowded section tournament.

Gabby Bartfield, Aislin Lacher
Holy Angels’ No. 1 doubles pairing of juniors Gabby Bartfield and Aislin Lacher celebrate a 6-0, 6-0 win over their Robbinsdale Cooper counterparts earlier in September. The pair won eight consecutive matches entering section play when paired together.
Meredith Diehl

Holy Angels senior Meredith Diehl went 2-1 over her last three matches in the No. 1 singles spot including a three-set victory over Minnehaha Academy’s Chloe Alley on Sept. 30. Diehl came back to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 12-10.

