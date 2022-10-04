Holy Angels’ No. 1 doubles pairing of juniors Gabby Bartfield and Aislin Lacher celebrate a 6-0, 6-0 win over their Robbinsdale Cooper counterparts earlier in September. The pair won eight consecutive matches entering section play when paired together.
Holy Angels senior Meredith Diehl went 2-1 over her last three matches in the No. 1 singles spot including a three-set victory over Minnehaha Academy’s Chloe Alley on Sept. 30. Diehl came back to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 12-10.
With 13 wins in the books, attention sits on section tourney
Riding a 13-match winning streak, Holy Angels girls tennis is coming into section play right where coach Steve Werle wants to see them, playing their best tennis of the season with a real chance to make noise in a crowded section tournament.
The Stars picked up their second 4-3 win of the season this time coming against Visitation at Valley View Park on Sept. 29 in what should be the match to decide the Tri-Metro Conference championship.
It was the sixth match for Holy Angels in 10 days.
Holy Angels won all four doubles matches while Visitation won the three singles matches to pull off the meet win. Five-of-six matches were decided in straight sets while Melissa Jung fell at third singles to Mary Kate Commers 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Holy Angels’ No. 1 doubles team of Gabby Bartfield and Aislin Lacher won 6-2, 6-4; At No. 2 doubles Samantha Goedde and Sydney Schnell won 6-2, 7-5 and at third doubles Madeline Wood and Ellory Snook won 6-2, 6-4.
The Stars wrapped up the regular season with a 7-0 win over Minnehaha Academy on Sept. 30. Senior Meredith Deihl needed a third-set tiebreaker to top Chloe Alley by scores of 1-6, 6-3, 12-10.
The Stars went 7-0 against DeLaSalle on Sept. 27 and 6-1 against Southwest Christian on Sept. 26. Against DeLaSalle, Holy Angels won each match in straight sets, highlighted by Schnell winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Diehl winning 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1.
Diehl was pushed against Southwest’s Ella Ringer in their No. 1 match to a third set tie-breaker 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. Jung used a 7-5 opening-set win at No. 3 to power past her SW opponent to win the second set 6-2. First and second doubles went the distance as Bartfield and Lacher lost a 7-6 (5) opening set at first doubles but rallied for a 6-1, 10-4 win. Goedde ad Schnell dropped the opening set 4-6 but came back to win 7-5 and 10-7. Wood and Snook came up short at third doubles 6-4, 6-4.
Holy Angels picked up a trio of 7-0 wins over Columbia Heights, Minneapolis Roosevelt and St. Anthony between Sept. 20-22.
Against St. Anthony, Alaina DeCrans earned a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at third singles, while Bartfield and Lacher picked up the win at first doubles 6-3, 6-4.
Against Roosevelt, Jung was pushed to a third set in the second singles match, eventually winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 while Snook and Lacher came back to win their third doubles match 2-6, 6-0, 6-4.
The Stars won a non-conference match against St. Louis Park 5-2 on Sept. 19.
Holy Angels began September with a 5-2 win over Kennedy on Sept. 1 before a week between matches, returning to play Sept. 8 with a 6-1 win over Richfield for control of the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy. The Stars kept the success going in a 4-3 win over Jefferson on Sept. 12.
Diehl and Schnell each needed three sets to win their respective singles matches. Diehl downed Greta Campbell 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first spot while Schnell beat Halle Johnston 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 at No. 2. Jefferson’s Kylie Jones handed Goedde a 6-1, 6-0 defeat in the No. 3 match.
Jefferson’s top doubles team of Anna Feeken and Melina Peters defeated Bartfield and Jung 6-2, 6-4; Wood and Lacher defeated Emma Martens and Courtney Anderson at No. 2 6-2, 7-5 and Jefferson’s Nicole Guan and Irene Zheng defeated Snook and Schnell 6-3, 6-3 in the third doubles match.
