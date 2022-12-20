Owen Baker
Jaguars junior forward Owen Baker circles the puck through the defensive end of the ice at Bloomington Ice Garden during their Dec. 14 contest against Eagan.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Southwest Christian/Richfield adds 6-1 win over Kennedy in midweek contest at BIG

After a 4-0 start to the season, Holy Angels took its first loss by a 7-2 margin against fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s during a Saturday afternoon matinée.

Dane Miller
Jefferson senior Dane Miller snaps a shot on target against Eagan on Dec. 14.
Sam Mikelson
Jefferson senior Sam Mickelson picked up an assist on Jordan Wang’s third-period goal in a 2-1 loss to Eagan on Dec. 14.
Flyin’ the Jags flag
Jefferson mites player Lucas Wenger, front, skates the Jaguars flag around Rink 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden before the Dec. 14 game against Eagan. Alongside Wenger are sophomores Charlie Bartsch, left, and Bode Campbell, right.
Red Knights
BSM sophomore Junior Podein, middle, celebrates scoring his first varsity goal during the Red Knights 7-2 win over Holy Angels on Saturday.

