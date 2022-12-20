Southwest Christian/Richfield adds 6-1 win over Kennedy in midweek contest at BIG
After a 4-0 start to the season, Holy Angels took its first loss by a 7-2 margin against fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s during a Saturday afternoon matinée.
Sophomore Henry Lechner and freshman Cole Cheeseman each had a goal and assist for the Stars. Lechner leads the team with 14 points while Cheeseman has nine points through just five games.
The Red Knights scored three times during a busy second period as the teams combined for 83 shots on goal, including BSM’s 28-10 shots edge in the second period.
Holy Angels came into the game off Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win against Mounds View at Richfield Ice Arena.
The Stars jumped to a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes in on goals from Lechner and Jack Bartfield. The Mustangs rattled off three power play goals over a span of 12 game minutes to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.
Lechner tied the game just 1:24 into the final period as the Stars outshot Mounds View 10-6 to force overtime. Holy Angels outshot the Mustangs 6-2 during the extra session before senior captain Jack Bartfield scored the winner at 5:52.
Freshman Gabe Perron set-up Bartfield’s winner for his second assist of the season. He has seven assists in five games.
His two-goal performance against Mounds View gave him four goals on the season and points in all five games.
Stars sophomore goaltender Luke Marsalek made 29 saves, a season-high before turning away 46 shots against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday.
He has a 3.43 goals against average and .884 save percentage in more than 252 minutes between the pipes.
The Stars hosted Breck on Dec. 21 at RIA and will face the Mustangs five days later as the two teams open play in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic starting Dec. 26 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The game begins at 11 a.m. as Holy Angels faces Minneapolis at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and wraps up against Roseville at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Southwest Christian/Richfield tops Kennedy
Southwest senior Caleb Bendell completed a hat trick 1:33 into the third period during the Stars 6-1 win over Kennedy on Dec. 13 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
A scoreless opening period gave way to a wild second period ending with the Stars taking a 3-1 lead into the second intermission, outshooting the Eagles 18-15.
A power play goal by Kennedy’s Clayton Deutsch at 8:19 was followed by the eventual game-winner just 12 seconds later as Bendell scored his second goal of the period.
Southwest goalie James Kamp made 30 saves while Kennedy sophomore Dom Walton made 33 saves as the Stars won the second of a current three-game winning streak.
During the streak, Southwest’s defense limited the opposition to one goal including a 3-1 win at Dodge County on Dec. 10 and 3-1 win at St. Paul Academy on Dec. 17.
Southwest opened the SPA game with a 20-3 shots edge as Eli Hoffmann’s shot was the only one to get through. Paul Hornor and Caleb Swanson added the other goals for the Stars with assists going to Bendell, Owen Zick and Jared Greiner.
Kennedy was shutout for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to Albert Lea on Saturday at BIG.
The two teams will square off in the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival opener on Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m.
Saturday’s contest saw another scoreless opening period give way to two goals in the second period and third period as the Tigers outshot Kennedy 21-8 over the final two periods. Kennedy’s Rohr Brockman made 27 saves while his Albert Lea counterpart, Dakota Jahnke stopped all 14 shots for his second shutout of the season.
Leading 2-0, Albert Lea doubled its lead scoring 54 seconds apart late in the third period.
Jefferson
Jefferson was left searching for its first win after seven losses to start the season after Saturday’s 6-0 loss at Chanhassen.
The Jaguars came up short in a 2-1 final score for the second time this season during Wednesday’s loss to Eagan at the Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Wildcats used goals from Danny Lachenmayer and Eddie Moore, late in the second period then 1:11 into the third period. Jefferson’s Jordan Wang pulled the Jagas back within one goal at the 2:45 mark of the final period with assists from Joseph Kubas and Sam Mickelson.
Neither team could score on the power play, each going 0-for-4 while Eagan held a 33-19 shots edge.
Jaguars goalie Luke Swenson made 31 saves, his fifth game making more than 30 saves this season. He made 43 saves against Chanhassen on Saturday, surpassing 40 saves for the fourth time in seven games.
