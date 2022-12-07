Girls basketball squad is ready to build on 21-win season with familiar faces back
The reigning Tri-Metro Conference champion Holy Angels girls basketball program was a section-final loss away from a seventh consecutive state tournament appearance last season.
That loss was a 67-60 score in the Section 6AAA final against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at neutral-site Chanhassen High School. The two teams will meet again Saturday, Dec. 17 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Haben Center. The Red Knights is now coached by former Hutchinson coach Tim Ellefson.
The Stars (21-6) have a strong group back led by four All-Conference honorees including power forward Ella Pritchard, junior shooting guard Jenna Buer, senior small forward Elizabeth Pierce and junior point guard Kiera O’Rourke. Senior shooting guard earned an honorable mention as one of the top shooters in the state.
Coach Dan Woods anticipates Pritchard to be one of the top players in the conference while Pierce is someone who, “can do some of everything” including helping the soccer team win a state title.
Woods says Buer is a scoring machine who can make baskets in the paint or behind the arch. “She is best known for averaging 15-22 points per game,” he said.
Woods believes O’Rourke, “Is the best athlete in the school building and maybe the state. Kiera has unmatched skills.”
As has been the case during Woods’ tenure, the team will introduce new contributors to the rotation including sophomore guards Erin Kennedy and Celia Lind along with freshman forward Vivian Carter who was part of the rotation last season. Woods anticipates Carter will make a big leap this winter.
Woods compiled a difficult schedule starting with a pair of wins at the St. Thomas Academy Thanksgiving Tip-Off Nov. 25-26. The Stars handed Hutchinson a 66-46 loss in the opener before holding on for a 49-45 win over Grand Rapids.
Pierce led the Stars with 13 points against Hutch followed by O’Rourke and Lind with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
After scoring seven points against Hutchinson, Pritchard led the Stars with 14 points while O’Rourke had 13 points.
Holy Angels played host to Shakopee in the Dec. 6 home opener before visiting Burnsville the next night. Kennedy pays a visit on Dec. 13 for the Tri-Metro Conference opener in Richfield with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
The Stars host DeLaSalle on Jan. 6, Richfield on Jan. 13 and are at Kennedy on Jan. 26. The non-conference schedule includes Stillwater at Richfield on Feb. 11 and the team will host last season’s state-champion Providence Academy to wrap up the regular season on Feb. 23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.