Golden Valley native helped Holy Angels outscore the opposition 72-1

Despite not playing in a state tournament, the undefeated Holy Angels girls soccer program continues to pile up the hardware, including the Section 3A title and a 13-0 record.

Ms. Soccer Award

Holy Angles senior Mia Van der Heide, left, was named the Ms. Soccer Award recipient for Class A. She finished the season with 17 goals and 20 assists for the 13-0-0 Stars, Section 3A champions. Van der Heide poses with coach Dave Marshak with the Class A Ms. Soccer Award.

The Stars were simply dominant this season, outscoring the opposition 72-1 and culminating with a third straight section title. The only goal given up came in the second game of the season, a 3-1 win at Visitation. The two schools would meet two more times with the Stars winning 1-0 on Oct. 2 and then again on the StarDome turf for the section title. Sydney Burns scored twice and added one assist while Audrey Garton also scored. Junior midfielder Cat Duff-Shaw assisted on two goals and finished with three of the team’s 24 shots. Senior midfielder Mia Van der Heide played her dominant midfielder role which including a team-high five shots.

The two midfielders were named to the All-State First Team.

Ms. Soccer

Van der Heide, a Golden Valley resident, became the first Holy Angels student to earn the Class A Ms. Soccer title. 

She was one of five Ms. Soccer finalists determined by the Minnesota State Soccer Coaches Association through a nomination and voting process.

“To me, this award means a lot,” she said in an email, knowing how special the honor is. “For the past four years, specifically this last year, I’ve worked really hard and put in a lot of extra training and running, and it’s very exciting to see this payoff.”

Although it is an individual award, Van der Heide said, “I know that I wouldn’t be in this position without the support, talent, and effort from my teammates.”  

Van der Heide scored 17 times and assisted on 20 goals this season to give her the career assists record for the Stars (54) to go along with 34 career goals.

Stars coach Dave Marshak noticed Van der Heide at a summer soccer camp at Holy Angels. “I knew right away she was a special talent,” he said. “It has been a privilege and an honor to coach Mia throughout her four years at AHA.”

Marshak said she’s one of the most complete attacking players he’s ever worked with. “She was a treat to goal quite literally from anywhere in the offensive half of the field. She has scored great goals – jaw-dropping goals that you don’t expect to see from high school players.”

Van der Heide’s legacy as the career assists leader in program history showcases her unselfish play, according to Marshak. “She is an electrifying talent. What I will remember most though, is just how much fun it was to spend my afternoons with her during the fall over the last four years. I can’t think of a player, better yet a person, more deserving of such an honor.”

Van der Heide appreciates, “the positive environment filled with such good people at AHA. This year it was even better. Because of COVID and the shortened season, the team was drawn closer together and became a family, and overcame the tough circumstances together.”

Those bonds created with her teammates and coaches are what she is most thankful for from the Stars program. “Being able to turn something so terrible, such as a global pandemic, into something positive, is such a special thing.”

A few of the top memories that come to mind for her include the Duluth team trips, making it to state and sharing in the experience together. “Or just having a good, intense practice together. We all have great value to this program and the memories it brings to me,” said Van der Heide, who is undecided yet about her college plans. A big challenge for her was overcoming injuries as a freshman and sophomore, seemingly on a weekly basis. “As my career went on, I knew I wanted to spend every second on the field that I possibly could so I worked harder and harder to stay strong and healthy. Whether it was injury prevention or just strength work, I worked hard, and the result of my hard work was not missing a single game in my junior or senior years.”

Van der Heide’s long list of accolades from the abbreviated 2020 season includes First Team All-State, First Team All-Metro (Star Tribune), First Team All-Tri-Metro Conference and unanimous selection as the Tri-Metro Conference Player of the Year. 

Van der Heide was named to the All-Central Region Team in 2019 and is awaiting the All-American teams for 2020.

Holy Angels was one of three undefeated section winners in Class A, joining Winona Cotter (14-0, Section 1) and Waconia (13-0-2, Section 2). But they were only team without a draw or loss. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-1-1, Section 5) and Cloquet-Carlton (13-1-1, Section 7) only had one loss and draw.

In Class AA, Stillwater (13-0-1, Section 4) was the lone undefeated team, while Champlin Park (12-1-1, Section 5), Wayzata (12-1-1, Section 6) and Centennial (13-1-0, Section 7) each had one loss or draw.

Class A All-State First Team

Ashley Anzures, Jr. forward, Cristo Rey

Andi Barth, Sr. forward, Visitation

Katelyn Beulke, So. forward, Mahtomedi

Lindsey Birch, Jr. defense, Rochester Lourdes

Mary Blaska, Jr. defense, Totino-Grace

Abby Boughton, Jr. goalkeeper, Simley

Chanda Breeggemann, Sr. midfielder, Waconia

Carmen Diaz, Sr. midfielder, St. Croix Lutheran

Elizabeth Dietzen, Jr. midfielder, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Sydney Burns, Jr. midfielder, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Maren Friday, Sr. midfielder, Duluth Marshall

Maris Heun, Jr. midfielder, Watertown-Mayer

Ella Huettl, So. forward, Mankato East

Sydney Johnson, Sr. forward, Maranatha Christian

Reese Kloetzer, So. midfielder, Sartell

Cate Moe, Sr. midfielder, Blake

Hannah Phildal, Sr. midfielder, Breck

Ella Runyon, Jr. midfielder, Hill-Murray

Sera Speltz, Jr. midfielder, Winona Cotter

Chloe Swanson, Sr. goalkeeper, Sartell

Katie Turner, Jr. forward, Cloquet

Allison Voss, Sr. midfielder, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

 

Class A All-State Second Team

Emma Baribault, Sr. midfielder, Southwest Christian

Zoe Boughton, Sr. defense, Simley

Erika Broten, Sr. defense, Mahtomedi

Sofia Caballero, Sr. forward, Providence Academy

Nora Chouanard, So. forward, Orono

Makenna Deering, Sr. midfielder, South St. Paul

Paige Gallaugher, Sr. goalkeeper, Rochester Lourdes

Olivia Gardner, Jr. forward, Winona Cotter

Amelia Gossman, So. forward, Rochester Lourdes

Baamlak Haugen, Sr. forward, Duluth Marshall

Emma Jones, Sr. forward, St. Peter

Maeve Kelly, Jr. forward, Holy Family

Keely Kolbrek, Sr. midfielder, Maranatha Christian

Grace Kronlund, Sr. midfielder, East Grand Forks

Emma Laman, Sr. goalkeeper, Totino-Grace

Mattisyn Mensink, Jr. forward, St. Francis

Jordan Oelkers, Sr. midfielder, Byron

Molly Panther, Sr. midfielder, Alexandria

Erin Peters, Sr. defense, Mankato West

Kyle Peters, Sr. forward, Mankato West

Lillian Rediger, So. defense, Southwest Christian

Ella Sukup, Jr. defense, Visitation

Brynley Theis, So. forward, Waconia

Morgan Whesler, Jr. forward, Dover Eyota

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments