Junior Emmett Johnson is busy on both sides of the ball, rushing for 204 yards and made five tackles as strong safety
A rare Thursday afternoon football game awaits Holy Angels as the Stars look to put a 20-13 opening-game loss at South St. Paul behind them.
Junior running back Emmett Johnson ran 37 times for 204 yards which was not a single-game program rushing record but a huge outburst in the season opener for one of the premier athletes in the metro area.
Johnson caught one pass for 16 yards and was busy as strong safety making five tackles sharing the lead with sophomore defensive end Joe Miller who had five tackles and forced one fumble.
Terrence Roberts added four tackles.
The Stars led 13-12 at halftime from Ettinger Field thanks to a 23-yard touchdown form Theo Doran to Bryce Boyd in the first quarter. Johnson ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the visitors the narrow lead.
Coach Jim Gunderson wasn’t surprised by Johnson’s breakout performance, given the work he put in during the off-season.
“He’s been working really hard lifting weights and speed training and is in the best shape of his life and is just a hard-working kid who goes hard every single day and rep,” Gunderson said. “He seemed to get stronger with every carry.”
South St. Paul scored what would be the winning points on a 45-yard reverse run by Alonzo Dodd in the third quarter. He also scored on a 20-yard catch in the second quarter.
Defensively, Dodd finished with seven tackles while Colten Becker and Tre Harmon led the Packers with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively.
Gunderson said the Packers came out in a completely different offense and defense from what they’ve done in the past.
“Without the usual scrimmage, we had no idea they would be running something different and we had to adjust to something our kids have never seen and they scored 12 points early on two play-action passes,” the Holy Angels coach said. “We fought back to lead at the half behind our offensive line leading us to a few long drives.”
Two fumbles on the goal line forced promising drives to stall as the loose ball was recovered in the end zone by the Packers after some debate among the officials if they were touchdowns or touchbacks. Both calls were ruled touchbacks for the Packers.
Holy Angels were able to pile up 428 yards of offense on 87 plays but couldn’t get the win to show for the effort.
Lead slips away for Richfield
Richfield went toe-to-toe at St. Croix Lutheran eventually coming up short 35-28 to open the 2020 season Oct. 8.
The Spartans senior air attack with quarterback Ryan Miles and receiver Mitchell January looked to be in midseason form as the pair connected for 8 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
Miles completed 19-of-36 passes for 268 yards and added 19 yards on the ground.
The Crusaders scored first on an extended drive but Richfield coach Kris Pulford was impressed by the reaction on the sideline.
Instead of hanging heads or feeling down, the Spartans fought back with a long drive, capped off by Tritian Zornes 9-yard touchdown run. He led the rushing attack with 97 yards on 16 carries.
“We played hard to the last play of the game so I am proud at home they responded to the adversity of the game,” Pulford said. “We came back and got defensive stops and actually our defense got two turnovers that we didn’t get points off.”
St. Croix Lutheran put together another long scoring drive in the second quarter which was promptly answered by Richfield with the first Miles-to-January hook up for a touchdown , this time from 16-yards out to enter halftime tied at 14-14.
The pair added two long touchdowns from 35 yards each to build a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
The home Crusaders would score three more touchdowns to build the 35-28 final score.
Defensively, Zornes, a senior captain, led the team with five tackles.
Junior lineman Josh Drepaul and senior defensive lineman Jayvon Stewart each recovered a fumble as the team played against St. Croix’s triple option offense.
“We started slow on defense but once we got into the swing of things they forced the fumbles and defensively gave us a chance to win the game,” Pulford said as Richfield won the turnover battle 2-0. “Usually the team with more turnovers wins the game.”
Pulford said the players continue to take COVID-19 precautions seriously and before the opener had some members of the Richfield community provide neck gaters for the team to wear on the sidelines.
“Our community has been very supportive for us and that’s super awesome,” Pulford said of the gesture. “We’re getting more masks this week with R and the number to wear at practice and get used to it.”
As for facing Kennedy in the home opener, Pulford said they are glad to host a rivalry game. “Both of us are coming off losses and want to prove ourselves with that first win,” he said.
Next up
Holy Angels will host Park Center (lost at Irondale 52-6) for its home opener at StarDome at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Richfield hosts Kennedy in the home opener at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.