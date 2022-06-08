Inaugural three-class state meet format will see a Holy Angels, Richfield and Kennedy flavor this weekend
Richfield junior Eliajah Randle edged out Holy Angels junior Kieran Murnan by one-hundredth of a second for the second and final automatic qualifying spot in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3AA track and field meet, which concluded June 2 at Two Rivers High School.
Murnan ran a personal-best time of 23.10 to place third in the 200 final, missing out on a state trip by one position and the qualifying time to beat of 22.38. Randle and teammate Joaquin Jamison were seventh in a PR of 23.89.
Senior hurdler Henry Schaefer will return to state to compete in the 110 hurdles after winning the event at sections in a PR of 16.05 and was third in the 300 hurdles in 43.77. He competed in the triple jump at state last year as he finished ninth in the event at sections with a 38-2 3/4.
Joining Randle and Schaefer at state will be junior Casey Gay, who ran a PR of 1:58.75 to place second in the 800, while brother Nathan Gay was third in 2:03.14.
Holy Angels senior jumper Josh Gillard set three new PRs, winning two section titles. He went 21-11 3/4 to win the long jump and cleared 6-4 in the high jump to go along with a second-place distance of 42-10 in the triple jump.
Richfield senior Mitchell January was second in the high jump, clearing 6-2 to advance to the state meet.
Richfield’s 4x200 runner-up team of Randle, Kevin Voss, Dane Hanks and Jamison finished second to qualify for state in 1:33.81.
Holy Angels sophomore sprinter Ashley Fisher won the 100 (12.16) and 200 (25.59) and anchored the winning 4x200 relay which included Calli Holmes, Olivia Keller and Brook Wisdom finishing in 1:45.72.
Kennedy junior Deshawna Neal cleared the bar at 5 feet to win the section title and advance to the state meet, while Richfield junior Samaira Lofton was second with a PR of 4-10 to place second.
Keller set two PRs while capturing section titles including the long jump where she went 17-6 1/4 and triple jump where she went 38-2 3/4.
Kennedy junior Maisie Pederson was second in the 400 prelims in 1:00.16 but was disqualified in the finals to miss out on the automatic state bid.
Holy Angels sophomore Caroline Pierce was fifth in the 1,600 in a PR of 5:40.09 while Kennedy freshman Gwen Voigt was eighth in the event in 5:46.36 and ninth in the 3,200 in a PR of 12:26.47.
Kennedy freshman Daphne Such knocked nearly two seconds off her prelims time to place fifth in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 53.59. She was fourth in the pole vault clearing 8-3 to reach a PR and place fourth. Holy Angels sophomore Brooke Wisdom was third clearing 8-6.
In the throwing events, Richfield’s senior duo of Brady Moore and Josh Drepaul landed on the podium to score points for the team. Moore placed fourth in the discus with a PR of 118-6 and was fourth in the shot put at 43-2 1/4. Drepaul had a PR in the shot put of 43-2 1/2 to place third and was fifth in the discus going 114-01.
Spartans sophomore Thomas Madrid ran two PRs in the distance events including a 10th place finish in the 3,200 run in 10:28.35 and 12th in the 1,600 in 4:55.49.
Kennedy senior Elijah Craft-Baidoo was third in the triple jump going 40-6 3/4 and was eighth in the long jump of 19-2 1/4.
State
The new three-class state meet begins Thursday and runs through June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Class AA prelims begin at 9 a.m. Friday with the finals starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
