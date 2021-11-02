Noah Hermanson converts decisive penalty kick to prevail in shootout over St. Cloud Tech

Both Holy Angels soccer programs remain in line for a shot at Class AA state titles after successful state quarterfinal matches last week.

The second-seeded girls opened with a 2-0 win over Byron in a match played at Waconia High School Oct. 27.

Ms. Soccer Award winner Cat Duffy-Shaw scored at identical points in each half. 

Elizabeth Quintannilla sent a cross into the penalty area where Duffy-Shaw redirected into the back of the net with 26:19 left in the opening half on a misty 48-degree evening under the lights.

Duffy-Shaw made it 2-0 on a free kick goal with 27:05 as her shot skipped between the Byron goalkeeper’s legs.

Stars goalkeeper Chloe Sandness made six saves while the Stars put 17 shots on Byron’s Emily Anderson.

Holy Angels is set to face No. 3 Mahotmedi in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. at US Bank Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 4. Top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s faces No. 5 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the earlier semifinal. The semifinal winners advance to Saturday’s state championship game set for 1 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. The semifinal losers will play for third place at West St. Paul Athletic Center at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. 

Boys win shootout

Third-seeded Holy Angels advanced to its third consecutive state semifinal thanks to topping unseeded St. Paul Tech on penalty kicks 2-1. 

Tech scored off a long free kick in the 12th minute but Stars senior captain Aidan Smith tied it up early in the second half with a rolling shot off the inside of the far post for the equalizer.

The score remained tied at Monticello High School through the rest of the full 80 minutes then the full run of overtime to send the match into penalties to determine who would advance. 

The Stars converted all four shots including the clinching kick by Noah Hermanson to win the Oct. 28 contest.

Holy Angels will face No. 2 Mathomedi in the Nov. 3 semifinal while No. 1 Orono faces No. 4 Willmar in the other semifinal also played on Nov. 3 at US Bank Stadium. 

The two semifinal winners will meet for the state title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. A third-place game is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at West St. Paul Athletics Center.

 

