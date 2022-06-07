Smith strikes out nine on five-inning shutout after Kennedy pitcher Brett Conway struck out 10 in 6-4 section-opener win
Top-seeded Holy Angels reached the Section 3AAA baseball final before coming up short against St. Thomas Academy 3-2 June 4 at Kisper Field in Richfield, site of the double-elimination tournament.
The Stars eliminated Bloomington Kennedy 12-0 in five innings June 3 as Aidan Smith shutout the Eagles on three hits and nine strikeouts.
The Stars had eight multi-base hits of the 15 collected and drew one walk.
George Dittman went 3-for-3 in the lead-off spot for the Stars with a triple and double, scoring three times and drove in one run. Troy Lynch was one of four Stars with multiple hits including a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Riley Thuringer had two doubles and scored twice.
Kennedy’s Nick Manning, Brett Conway and Owen Savisik accounted for the three hits. Ryan Sheehan, Zach Zesch and Mike Doyle each pitched in what would be the final game of the season for the team which went 8-16.
Kennedy opened section play with a 6-4 win over Holy Angels May 28, which featured three hits each from Sheehan and Sam Nicholson. Brett Conway and Henry Ombori each scored two runs as the Eagles piled up nine stolen bases to take advantage of the situation as much as possible.
Even with 11 hits and six walks, Kennedy stranded nine batters on base.
Cole Houk went 2-for-3 and stole three bases. He drove in one run and scored once.
Conway nearly finished the complete game, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked five more before Fortner needed 13 pitches to collect the final out of the game.
Kennedy responded to Holy Angels scoring twice in the bottom of the third inning with a 3-run fourth inning. Three walks and a hit-by-pitch led to a two-out line-drive single by Nicholson to bring in Conway. Ombori stole home with Manning at the plate before he ended the inning with a flyout to center field.
